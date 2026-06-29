👀 Valve has quietly updated its website to revise performance claims for the Steam Machine after initially setting unrealistic expectations regarding 4K/60fps gaming

🤷‍♂️ While the device performs well at 1080p and 1440p, achieving 4K gaming in most titles requires significant compromises despite the original marketing

👏 The updated marketing language now reflects a more accurate, modest expectation for the device’s capabilities, explicitly mentioning FSR 4.1 support

🆚 Although it isn’t a direct competitor to high-end consoles, the Steam Machine remains an appealing option for living room PC gaming if users value form factor and their existing Steam library

The other day, I wrote that the Steam Machine’s biggest problem isn’t actually its eye-watering price tag, but Valve’s misleading marketing that set expectations far higher than they needed to be. And it seems like Valve now agrees.

Previously, the Steam Machine website claimed that the system’s CPU and GPU allowed for '4K gaming at 60fps with FSR enabled. The claim was put to the test during various Steam Machine reviews, and it turned out that while you could technically achieve 4K/60fps, it wasn’t viable for the vast majority of games without huge compromises.

Many concluded that the Steam Machine is a capable performer at 1080p and 1440p, but 4K was clearly a stretch too far for anything other than lighter indie titles.

Now, Valve has quietly updated the Steam Machine’s website, specifically the area regarding performance. The new text reads: “Up to 4k gaming with FSR 4.1, thanks to a discrete semi-custom AMD desktop class CPU and GPU.”

It’s a subtle, but more honest expectation of what Steam Machine owners can expect from the little black box, and it’s something I wished Valve would have said before the system’s final reveal.

Of course, Valve will release new updates for SteamOS and improving the Steam Machine’s optimization, along with developers who can target a fixed set of specs, just like on the Steam Deck. Steam Machine should only get stronger as the months and years roll on, at least in titles that have already released.

It still won’t be the PS5 Pro-killer some may have hoped, nor will it leave the PS5 and Xbox Series X in the dust. However, for those who want a PC, console-like experience in the living room, already have a large library of Steam games, and want something that will fit into any space neatly, the Steam Machine will still appeal if you can stomach the price.

Those who reserved their interest in the Steam Machine and are first in line to buy should be able to order Valve’s hardware this week.

Up next: Steam Frame release date may be just weeks away, insider claims

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.