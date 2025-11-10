(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🎮 A Steam Controller 2 is rumored to be on the horizon, with an announcement potentially “extremely close”

🕹️ The new controller is expected to feature two analog sticks, a D-pad, a Steam button, a menu button, a potential capture button, and two haptic trackpads

✋ It may also include a capsense feature to detect hand proximity, similar to the Valve Index controllers

👾 The new device will reportedly be called the “Steam Controller” and would align with Valve’s growing focus on controller usage and the success of the Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Controller was polarizing when it was released back in 2015, but its DNA can still be seen in the Steam Deck and even the PS5 DualSense.

The handheld prominently features the haptic trackpads the Steam Controller first introduced, and Sony integrated haptic feedback into the DualSense.

It’s fair to say Valve’s controller has gained a more favorable reputation over time, despite its problems. I even picked up a Steam Controller last year, and it’s predominantly how I play games on PC.

A Steam Controller 2 could be popular then, and it seems like we’ve got our best look yet at the new gamepad, thanks to XR project manager at EOZ VR, Bradley Lynch.

This could be the Steam Controller 2. (Credit: Brad Lynch)

Lynch shared an AI mockup of how the new Steam Controller will look when it launches. The controller features two analog sticks, a D-pad, a Steam button, a menu button, potentially a capture button, as well as two haptic trackpads.

Lynch says the Steam Controller 2 could also detect how far your hands are from the grips, using a simple capsense feature, which would work similarly to the Valve Index controllers.

Responding to questions, Lynch believes the Steam Controller 2 will simply be called the “Steam Controller”, and that Valve is “extremely close” to releasing it.

Valve is reportedly working on a console-like device of its own, and controller usage has grown exponentially on Steam in the last few years. It would make sense for Valve to offer its own controller then, especially now that the Steam Deck has cemented itself as the most popular portable PC handheld.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.