📆 Starfield is launching on PS5 on April 7, 2026, ending its console exclusivity to Xbox

🚀 The PS5 launch will be accompanied by two free content updates: Free Lanes and Terran Armada

🆕 The Free Lanes update introduces “cruise mode” for faster travel and allows interaction with crew while en route

🔫 Free Lanes also adds “X-Tech” resource for upgrading gear to the new Exotic quality tier

Starfield is coming to PS5 on April 7, 2026, Bethesda has announced.

Starfield has remained exclusive to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC since its release on September 6, 2023, and it’s arguably the last big former Xbox exclusive to go multiplatform.

Players can also look forward to the Free Lanes and Terran Armada content updates on April 7. Free Lanes is the “biggest update” since launch, according to Bethesda, and lets you fly from location to location via cruise mode. You can interact with your crew while you’re travelling to a destination, and will be alerted to combat incidents mid-flight.

Free Lanes also adds a new resource called “X-Tech”, which lets you enhance your ship and weapons to higher quality tiers. You can take a weapon from Legendary to Exotic, and new perks are also available to try that give you an edge in battle.

Players can look forward to new vehicles, companions, and a brand-new story content in the form of the Terran Armada.

Starfield is one of several games that will take advantage of Nvidia’s new, and rather controversial, DLSS 5 AI model, which injects photorealistic lighting and materials into a game.

Up next: Nvidia says game developers have ‘artistic control’ over the AI modeling in DLSS 5

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.