💰 Spotify is increasing the price of all its Premium plans starting in February

📈 The individual Premium plan will now cost $13/month, up from $12

🆚 This new price makes Spotify $2 more expensive than its main competitor, Apple Music ($10.99/month)

🎧 Spotify recently introduced Hi-Res audio but still lags behind competitors like Apple Music and Tidal in audio quality specifications

Spotify subscribers will have to pay more for the music streaming service next month.

From February, the price of a Spotify Premium individual plan subscription is increasing to $13 a month (was $12), the student plan will cost $7 a month (was $6), while the Duo plan will now cost $19 a month (was $17).

Spotify’s family plan is also getting a price increase and will cost $22 per month, up $2 from its previous price of $20.

Subscribers should receive an email notifying them of the price increase, which gives them a chance to cancel their plan if they don’t want to pay more for Spotify.

Spotify said the price increase will ensure it can “continue offering the best possible experience” and to “benefit artists”, which is the usual spiel we’ve heard before.

From February, Spotify’s Premium plan will cost $2 more than its closest competitor, Apple Music. An Apple Music subscription is currently $10.99.

Spotify finally added Hi-Res audio to its service at no additional cost in September last year. However, it still doesn’t match the 24-bit / 192 kHz that Apple Music, Qobuz, and Tidal offer.

Up next: Asus ROG Kithara hands-on review: this audiophile-grade headset is designed for gaming

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.