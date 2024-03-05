Microsoft has teamed up with Paramount Game Studios, Best Buy, and GameMill to release a custom SpongeBob Xbox Series X that’s bound to be as popular as piping-hot Krabby Patty.

Fans of the show won’t want to miss out on the Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle, which features a custom-designed console and controller, plus a digital copy of the game. Here’s how you can grab it before it inevitably sells out.

SpongeBob SquarePants games at Best Buy

SpongeBob Xbox Series X release date

The SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X release date is Thursday, March 7, 2024. You’ll be able to order the console from the Best Buy Mobile App at 8am PT / 11am ET, so make sure you don’t miss out as it’s likely to sell out fast.

SpongeBob Xbox Series X price

The SpongeBob Xbox Series X price is higher than the usual MSRP of Microsoft’s flagship console. It’ll retail for $699 and includes a digital copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 and a custom-design Xbox Wireless Controller featuring SpongeBob, Squidward, Gary, Plankton, Patrick and Mr Krabs.

SpongeBob Xbox Series X where to buy

The SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X is exclusive to Best Buy. It’s only available through Best Buy Drops using the Best Buy Mobile App. A limited supply of the SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X will be available to purchase from 8am PT / 11am ET on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Whether you’re a collector or simply a fan of SpongeBob, expect the custom console to sell out fast, despite its higher-than-usual price tag of $699.

SpongeBob Xbox Series X restock alerts

Can’t find the SpongeBob Xbox Series X in stock? Follow Matt Swider on X for restock alerts and turn on notifications so you can grab it when it’s next available. Click on the bell icon on Matt’s profile to receive notifications so you don’t miss out on any SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X restock alerts.