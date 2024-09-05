Image: Soundcore

🎧 Anker sub-brand Soundcore has announced the Space One Pro headphones

😍 They come with a premium design that’s easy to collapse

🔕Includes premium features like ANC and transparency mode

🔋60 hours of battery life, up to 3x longer than other wireless headphones

💲 They’re priced at $200 and launch today on Amazon

Soundcore, a sub-brand of popular accessory maker Anker, has announced the Space One Pro headphones at IFA in Berlin. The new cans promise to deliver a premium listening experience without having to fork over your entire wallet – in fact, these headphones only cost $200, which seems quite impressive.

The headphones feel premium with a design that Soundcore calls its FlexiCurve Structure. It allows the headphones to collapse to the size of a donut. I’ve been flexing and bending my review sample at my desk, and they indeed become a lot more compact thanks to the unique design. The headband and padding on the earcups are made of' a water-resistant stiff PU leather material. They’re also pretty light at 286.2 grams (or 10.1 oz).

Image credit: Soundcore

On the inside, Soundcore uses 40mm drivers made from “Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and Polyurethane diaphragms,” which promise crisper-sounding audio quality. If you’re not a fan of how they sound out of the box, you can personalize the sound quality in Soundcore’s companion app on your phone.

The Space One Pro comes with hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) that uses six exterior microphones, an expanded chamber design, and an advanced onboard algorithm to block out bothersome external noises.

When you speak, the Space One Pro will automatically disable ANC and switch to transparency mode so you can have conversations with others without taking off your headphones. That’s a feature we commonly see on more expensive headphones like the Sonos Ace, Sony WH-1000XM5, and Apple AirPods Max, so it’s nice to see it trickling down to more affordable headphones.

Image credit: Soundcore

Soundcore says the Space One Pro headphones can last up to 40 hours on a charge with ANC on and up to 60 hours with it off. That’s a pretty bold claim and one to evaluate during our review process. The headphones recharge through USB-C and you can get eight hours of listening time in around five minutes.

Unfortunately, the Space One Pro headphones carrying case is sold separately for $34.99. Fortunately, early buyers of the headphones can get the carrying case for free, but that deal expires on September 26.

Regardless, the Space One Pro is an interesting pair of headphones that will directly compete with our current favorite $200 headphones, the Sony Ult Wear. In our review, we noted how much we enjoyed the sound quality and comfortable design, in addition to the 30 hours of battery life. The Soundcore headphones claim to be better in every way, so it’ll be interesting to see how they fare in our review.

We have a pair of the Space One Pro in our office, so stay tuned for our full thoughts. Until then, check out what else Anker is doing at IFA: a lineup of new MagGo accessories perfect for your future iPhone 16.