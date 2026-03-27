(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🏆 Rating: 4.5/5

✅ Pros

🔊 Punchy sound quality with 15W driver

🎚️ Easy to fill a room with its volume

📐 Durable design

💡 Fun RGB lights that sync with your music

🔋 24-hour battery life

📺 Convenient screen for checking battery life

❌ Cons

🔈 Sound isn’t as full as other sub-$100 speakers

🎙️ No microphone for voice assistant or phone call support

The Shortcut review

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I’ve been jamming out to all my favorite music with this little portable speaker from Soundcore, and it might be the one I recommend for anyone who needs a picnic or beach speaker this summer. The Boom Go 3i is a new $79 speaker from Anker’s sub-brand, Soundcore, and it does all the portable speaker stuff you want. Well, almost all of it.

Not only does it sound good and last for up to 24 hours on a charge, there are a bunch of RGB light strips across the front of it that sync to the beat of your music, lighting up the party in a way that most other portable speakers like this can’t. I’ve tested speakers that sound a bit fuller and offer richer details, but for the money you pay and the fun experience you get in exchange, the Boom Go 3i is a delightful addition to anyone’s jam session.

Amazon: Soundcore Boom Go 3i

Walmart: Soundcore Boom Go 3i

Review notes

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔊 Room-filling sound in the palm of your hand. The first time I fired up the Boom Go 3i, I was impressed with how loud it could get. For being such a small speaker, it could easily fill up my entire apartment and be heard from every room, all while being at around 70% volume. The 15W driver inside can pump out 92 dB at peak volume, which is impressive for a speaker of this size. It also doesn’t get too tinny or grainy at high volumes, something that a lot of other smaller speakers struggle with.

👊 Punchy bass and decent clarity. I was also impressed with the bass level on this speaker. I listened to a lot of hip-hop when I was testing it, from Logic’s Ultra 85 to J. Cole’s The Fall Off, and it had the right amount of thump that I was looking for. It’s not too overbearing where all you hear is bass, but it’ll certainly get the party started nonetheless. Clarity was also solid on the Boom Go 3i; mids and highs were easy to hear despite the thumping bass, which helped when listening to my country playlist and Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits.

🤏 It could use a little richness. If there was something I noticed that was missing from the sound profile, it was richness. While everything’s clear and easy to hear at high volumes, the sound isn’t that warm or fulfilling, although there’s only so much you can do with a driver of this size. Still, you might find yourself playing with the EQ settings to optimize the sound profile to something more desirable, which are luckily robust enough to tailor the sound you’re looking for.

(Credit: Max Buondonno, Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📐 Durable design with a handy display. The Boom Go 3i is ready for your next adventure with its durable design that can survive stumbles onto floors, grass, rocky paths, and more. It’s certified IP68, so it’s safe against water and dust, and for convenience, there’s a side display that shows you how much battery life you have left. This is something I wish more Bluetooth speakers would include. I’m left guessing how much battery life is left on other speakers until I pair it with my phone and check the companion app, but the Boom Go 3i can show you with the tap of a button. It’s also handy for checking your charge since you can use the speaker as a portable charger for your phone.

💡 Light up the night. Another way this speaker stands out is the way it lights up. Soundcore incorporated a bunch of RGB light strips beneath the grille that can sync to the beat of the music you’re listening to. You can always turn them off if you want, but even in bright conditions like in sunny Manhattan on a spring day, you can still them - and they’re lit. It’s just more fun to have speakers that light up to the music you play, so I kept them on during my testing and don’t plan on turning them off anytime soon. You can also customize their appearance in the companion app, if you don’t like how they look out of the box.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔋 24-hour battery life, if you’re careful. You can technically get up to 24 hours of music playback on the Boom Go 3i, but that takes some practice. You can’t use it at a higher volume than around 50% for an extended period of time, and you have to turn off the RGB lights. If you like to crank up your music and use the RGB lights, you’ll get around 10-12 hours of usage, which is more than enough to get through a day at the park. There’s even an Eco Mode that can extend usage to up to 40 hours, although I was never able to achieve that. Most speakers can’t last any more than 12 hours on a full charge, so the fact that there’s a way to double its endurance with a few settings tweaks is ideal for anyone who likes to party all night.

📝 Some bonus features, some missing ones. Soundcore threw in a few nice-to-have features on the Boom Go 3i, like Auracast support for pairing multiple Soundcore speakers together for a more immersive experience. There’s a built-in safety alarm you can trigger if you’re in trouble, and you can use Bluetooth via your phone to amplify your voice and announce over the speaker. One feature I missed was a microphone, which means you can’t use voice assistants or answer phone calls on this speaker. That being said, with everything else built into it, you might not even notice it isn’t there.

Should you buy the Soundcore Boom Go 3i?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You need a tiny speaker for the beach or park

✅ You want good battery life

✅ You want punchy sound with plenty of bass

✅ The RGB lights are calling your name (don’t blame you one bit)

No, if…

❌ You like using voice assistants through your speaker (get the Bose SoundLink Micro or Sony XB100)

❌ You want the richest sound for under $100 (get the JBL Grip)

Amazon: Soundcore Boom Go 3i

Walmart: Soundcore Boom Go 3i

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.