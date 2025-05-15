(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎧 Sony’s newest headphones made me instantly ditch my beloved WH-1000XM5s

💰 The new WH-1000XM6 are $50 more expensive and come with a plethora of upgrades

📐 From a better design to improved sound quality and charging, these headphones are some of the best I’ve ever used

🖐 Here are 5 upgrades that made the XM6s a permanent addition to my everyday carry

Sony just dropped some of the best headphones we’ve ever tested. Our Sony WH-1000XM6 review awarded them an Editor’s Choice badge for basically having nothing wrong with them, save for a costly asking price and some quibbles with spatial audio. I agree with everything in the review - I can’t find anything I don’t enjoy about these headphones.

I’ve been testing them myself for the past two weeks. I typically rely on Sony’s older WH-1000XM5 headphones for noise cancellation and stellar sound quality, but since I received the XM6s, I’ve ditched my beloved XM5s and have no intention of switching back. It’s not even because these are technically the newest Sony headphones you can get. My reasons lie in the upgrades that Sony includes that make the XM5s a complete deal-breaker in comparison.

There are five features in particular that have kept me hooked on the XM6s, enough that they’ve become a permanent fixture in my everyday carry. If you’re wondering what might convince you to pick up these headphones, here’s what convinced me to keep using them.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔇 Improved ANC (especially when wearing glasses)

The biggest improvement I’ve noticed with the WH-1000XM6 is the active noise cancellation, which works way better with glasses and while wearing hats than it did before. Sony’s new Adaptive NC Optimizer automatically adjusts the amount of noise that’s cancelled based on air pressure, which allows for interruptions like the arms on your glasses or a ball cap while keeping ANC consistent. The XM5s would constantly adjust noise cancellation when I wore glasses while using them, and it was noticeable. With the XM6s, sound quality and noise cancellation are always consistent when I wear my glasses, which is essential to me being able to see the words I type.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎧 A foldable design and a nicer case

Guys, I can’t stress this enough: the new case for the XM6s is so nice. The case is physically smaller than the XM5’s case which took up a lot of room in my backpack. The headphones can collapse once again, much like the WH-1000XM4s could, and once inside the case, the protective shell closes with a magnetic clasp. There’s also a pocket inside the case to store the USB-C cable and 3.5mm cable (ideal for flying). I love this case design.

⚡️ Charging while listening

There have been plenty of times when my WH-100XM5s needed to charge and I wanted to keep listening to music. The problem? You can’t keep listening while they’re charging. I’m not sure what the limitation is that stops it from happening, but Sony was able to remove it with the XM6s. Now, you can plug your headphones into the wall to recharge the battery while you’re jamming out, which can be a life-saver for long flights or if you simply forgot to charge your headphones last night.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎧 Sound quality is sharper and clearer

I’ll admit, I don’t hear much of a difference in sound quality between the XM6s and XM5s. However, there is a noticeable difference in clarity. Music sounds more defined and clearer, with similar bass as the XM5s but with greater definition. The overall sound stage feels more life-like, which I appreciate in a pair of headphones. I’m looking forward to bumping Morgan Wallen’s next album on repeat with these cans.

🎙️ Better mics for phone calls and transparency mode

I tend to leave my headphones on all day while I’m working, so if I get a phone call, it’s rare for me to remove them. The 12-microphone setup on the XM6s improves the clarity of my voice for the person on the other end which is nice. Plus, if I’m working at a cafe all day and want to order another coffee, the mics have improved transparency mode to the point where it almost sounds like I took my headphones off. It’s not quite there, but the difference is noticeable compared to the XM5s.

Where to buy

Sony: WH-1000XM6 headphones

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.