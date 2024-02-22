➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Sony’s new compact zoom

Sony’s new mid-range zoom lens is incredibly compact and light

The 24-50mm range is perfect for as a walk around lens and it’s fast

It’s the perfect complement for Sony’s smaller full-frame cameras

Sony has introduced a new small but fast full-frame zoom lens to its family in the form of the FE 24-50mm F2.8 G. This new G-series lens is meant to slide under Sony’s premium 24-70mm F2.8 G-master lens as a lighter, more compact lens that’s also more affordable at $1,099.

To get to a smaller 3.63-inch-tall size under a pound in weight (15.52 ounces to be exact), this lens doesn’t offer nearly as much reach with its maximum 50mm focal length. However, it covers a decent zoom range to make it an excellent walk-around lens and it’s a fast enough lens with its wide f2.8 aperture.

(credit: Sony)

It also features a minimum focusing distance of 0.19 meters on its wide end with 0.3x magnification, so it’s somewhat useful for shooting really up close to objects. Sony also managed to squeeze in a customizable button and a weather-sealed design into this compact lens. Lastly, it has two linear motors to make it quick and silent at focusing while shooting video.

Overall, this lens looks like a perfect complement to Sony’s new smaller full-frame cameras like the a7C II and a7C R, as well as the Sony ZV-E1. Following the earlier introduction of the more compact 24-70mm F2.8 G-master II lens, it seems like Sony is slowly working on shrinking the size of full-frame cameras and lenses.

It’s a welcome change as the ballooned sizes full-frame lenses have gone too long in my opinion.

The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G will be available in May 2024.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.