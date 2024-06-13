Sony’s Days of Play sale has ended, but there are PS5 Slim and PS5 game deals in stock today, according to the exclusive tracking of The Shortcut. Yes, that means Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 now costs $70 again, but you can still save on almost every other game at varying prices.

Better yet, for paid subscribers of The Shortcut, we still have a $100 PlayStation gift card discount code for $80 at the bottom of the page.

PS5 deals after Sony Days of Play

We found the PS5 Slim price below $499 MSRP through Walmart, but the discount isn’t as much as we saw during Sony’s Days of Play sale. It was a full $50 off then.

Walmart: PS5 Slim

The better PlayStation 5 console deal, according to our retail tracking research today, comes from the PS5 Slim Digital edition. It remains a full $50 off at $399. You won’t get a disc drive, but you will save more money.

Walmart: PS5 Slim Digital Edition

PSVR 2 deals after Sony Days of Play

That rare discount for PSVR 2 has vanished, but it’s not completely back to MSRP. We found that while Best Buy’s price for the PlayStation VR 2 has returned to $549.99, you can get the headset online through Walmart at $529.99.

Better yet: PlayStation Plus Premium members can also download five PSVR 2 games for free: Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2.

Walmart: PSVR 2

Best Buy: PSVR 2 bundle

🔒 $100 PlayStation gift card for $80

To save $20 on any game (and have a little leftover) is possible thanks to our PlayStation Store gift card discount code. That’s right. We’re expanding our weekly discount codes for paid subscribers, as a pack-in. It’s sort of like the CD-ROM demo disc pack-ins for subscribers of 90s magazines.

These should last longer, as I’m paywalling them. And if you’re a subscriber, you’ll have access to these codes weekly. Note: If you’re outside of the US, you’ll need to use a VPN, as checkout requires you to be in (or VPN in) from a US location.