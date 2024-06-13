Sony's Days of Play sale is over, but there's still one PS5 games deal in stock
Sony has a range of deals on PS5, PSVR 2 and PlayStation Plus subscriptions
Sony’s Days of Play sale has ended, but there are PS5 Slim and PS5 game deals in stock today, according to the exclusive tracking of The Shortcut. Yes, that means Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 now costs $70 again, but you can still save on almost every other game at varying prices.
Better yet, for paid subscribers of The Shortcut, we still have a $100 PlayStation gift card discount code for $80 at the bottom of the page.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – $69.99
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – $43.99 (was $49.99)
MLB The Show 24 - $49.99 (was $69.99)
MLB The Show 24: The Negro Leagues Edition - $94 (was $124.99)
Rise of the Ronin - $49.99 (was $69.99)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $38.38 (was $69.99)
God of War Ragnarok - $48 (was $69.99)
The Last of Us Part 1 - $54.78 (was $69.99)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $40 (was $69.99)
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor - $29.83 (was $69.99)
Gran Turismo 7 - $47 (was $69.99)
PS5 deals after Sony Days of Play
We found the PS5 Slim price below $499 MSRP through Walmart, but the discount isn’t as much as we saw during Sony’s Days of Play sale. It was a full $50 off then.
The better PlayStation 5 console deal, according to our retail tracking research today, comes from the PS5 Slim Digital edition. It remains a full $50 off at $399. You won’t get a disc drive, but you will save more money.
PSVR 2 deals after Sony Days of Play
That rare discount for PSVR 2 has vanished, but it’s not completely back to MSRP. We found that while Best Buy’s price for the PlayStation VR 2 has returned to $549.99, you can get the headset online through Walmart at $529.99.
Better yet: PlayStation Plus Premium members can also download five PSVR 2 games for free: Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2.
