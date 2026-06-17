🏆 Review score: 4.5/5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

🎮 Fantastic ergonomic shape that’s a joy to hold for hours

🕹️ TMR sticks feel like traditional thumbsticks, but with more precision and no drift

😶‍🌫️ Removable faceplate hides all the modular parts and mode toggle switches

🫆 Touchpad doubles as a PC trackpad

🔫 Tactile and clicky microswitch triggers and buttons all around

🔘 Shortcut buttons for mic, volume, and custom commands

❌ Cons

🤏 Few additional parts come included, and none are currently available online

🪫 17-hour battery life is shorter than other competing controllers

🫨 No adaptive triggers or haptic feedback at all

Best Buy: Scuf Omega - $219

Amazon: Scuf Omega - $219

The Shortcut Review

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Scuf Omega is a controller for a higher level of play at $219. The asking price is hefty, but you feel the quality of this controller as soon as you pick it up. Its solid, seamless design speaks confidence, and it feels great in the hand thanks to its thicker controller handles and rubberized grips. Every button sounds off with a reassuring click you can feel, and this extends to the triggers when they’re locked in their shorter-travel mode.

Popping off this controller’s front panel reveals a plethora of removable buttons and mode toggles. Unfortunately, the modular controller comes with only a few additional parts (really just longer or concave thumbsticks). The Scuf Omega’s 17-hour battery life also falls short of competitors like the 20-hour Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded and the 36-hour Razer Raiju V3 Pro.

Despite those shortcomings, the Scuf Omega is a fine PS5 controller and an even better one for PC gaming, thanks to its touchpad doubling as a trackpad for navigating Windows 11. This is a tool for serious gaming that puts control and precision above all.

Full Review

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎮 Joy to hold. The Scuf Omega has a fantastic ergonomic shape that makes it a joy to hold for hours on end. It hues closely to the general size and shape to the DualSense controller, but the Scuf Omega is a little bit wider, and the handles are fuller, so you don’t have to close your fingers tightly around them. There’s also a wonderful rubberized grip that helps you keep your purchase on this controller even as your hands get sweaty from extended play.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🕹️ TMR sticks. More and more controllers have been switching from Hall-Effect to TMR sticks, and the Scuf Omega follows suit. TMR or Tunneling Magnetoresistance follows the same principle of using contactless magnetic sensing technology to avoid the physical degradation and drift issues of traditional thumbsticks. What makes TMR sticks superior to Hall Effect is that they’re more precise, faster-responding, less power-hungry, and, most notably, they have a bit more resistance, giving the same feel as a fully physical thumbstick.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔘 Buttons on buttons. Underside shortcut buttons are nothing new on premium controllers, but the Scuf Omega adds a pair of additional side buttons and a row of five G-keys. While playing on my PS5 Pro, these buttons just give me another way to tap the face buttons without taking my thumbs off the sticks. On the PC, however, these buttons give me all sorts of ways to create custom macros to call in stratagems in Helldivers 2 or quick-save in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔫 Micro switch triggers. Every button on the Scuf Omega uses satisfyingly clicky, tactile microswitches, including the triggers, once you’ve swapped them to their shorter-travel mode. Each trigger has a small switch that lets you switch from a soft pull to an instant click, which comes in super handy for shooters like Battlefield 6. This is basically the opposite of an Adaptive Trigger that will actually fight against you for a more immersive gameplay experience. I personally prefer being able to fire faster with the Scuf Omega.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🗃️ Pop the lid. As with other Scuf controllers, you can pop the entire faceplate for a new aesthetic, but on the Omega, this also reveals all its swappable parts and toggleable settings. I love this design choice as it makes the controller clean and seamless. With its top lid off, you can easily switch this controller between wireless and Bluetooth, or between PS5 and PC modes. You can just as easily swap out all the controller’s parts, including the face buttons, D-Pad buttons, thumbsticks, and even the faceplate – unfortunately, though, it just doesn’t come with many actual parts to swap in.

This is everything the Scuf Omega comes with (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🫥 Where are the parts? For a modular controller, the Scuf Omega doesn’t have very many of them. The controller comes with only four sets of replaceable sticks. Otherwise, there are no alternative D-Pad or face buttons. By comparison, the Xbox Elite 2 Wireless comes with at least one additional D-Pad cover. Meanwhile, the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded lets you change the left thumbstick’s orientation and swap out the entire right side of the controller for a six-button fighting game layout. Scuf tells me it has more parts on the way, but for now, nothing is available on its store.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🫆 Useful touchpad. The Scuf Omega’s trackpad works just as well as the DualSense’s, giving you four-way gesture controls for PS5 Pro games like Ghost of Yotei. Amazingly, this PS5 trackpad also doubles as a PC touchpad, so I use it as a makeshift mouse. This comes in especially useful for games with a ton of loot, like Diablo 4 or Borderlands 4, as I can easily hover over items to mark them as junk or favorite them without needing a separate mouse. I can also navigate Windows 11 to launch games from my Xbox or Steam app and download updates.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📲 Smartphone app. You can fully configure how the Scuf Omega works from its smartphone companion app. This includes calibrating the thumbsticks, programming all shortcut buttons, updating firmware, configuring RGB lighting, and controlling audio. It’s a nice implementation as the app is fast and changes apply in real time.

🪫 Middling battery life. The Scuf Omega’s battery life sits at 17 hours, which is more than enough for up to three full days of gaming. It’s a little longer lasting than the DualSense Edge, which can only run for four to six hours. But there are far longer-lasting controllers like the 20-hour Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded and 36-hour Razer Raiju V3 Pro Wireless.

Should you buy the Scuf Omega?

Best Buy: Scuf Omega - $219

Amazon: Scuf Omega - $219

✅ Yes, if…

🎮 You want a better feeling and a more customizable DualSense controller

🕹️ You dread thumbstick drift

🔘 You need more shortcut buttons on your controller

🖱️ You want a PC gaming controller that can also navigate Windows 11 in a pinch

❌ No, if…

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam