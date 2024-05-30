Scuf is releasing a mobile gaming controller called the Scuf Nomad

Scuf has announced its first mobile gaming controller, the Scuf Nomad. It looks like it’ll provide some stern competition for the likes of the Backbone One and PlayStation Portal, giving gamers a great controller to use on the go.

Inspired by the company’s range of pro controllers, the Nomad brings many features Scuf players love to the mobile experience. The Nomad is designed to fit naturally in your hands, mimicking the shape and size of a traditional controller. It also features a full-size grip, allowing you to play in comfort for longer.

On the back of the Nomad are two customizable rear paddles. You can assign practically any function to these paddles, allowing you to keep your thumb on the sticks during those crucial moments.

Pleasingly, the Scuf Nomad features anti-drift Hall effect thumbsticks that are less likely to suffer from stick drift and are more durable overall. They’re full-sized, so you won’t have to spend hours getting used to using smaller sticks.

You also won’t need to run for the charger after each play session, either. The Scuf Nomad lasts up to 16 hours and a USB-C charging cable is included allowing you to get back into action in 20 minutes.

(Credit: Scuf)

If you’re still not convinced by the Scuf Nomad’s potential, the free Scuf app lets you play your favorite controller-supported games with ease, and you can also customize your thumbstick sensitivity, triggers, and more in the subscription-free app. You can save profiles for different genres of games, too.

Last but by no means least, the Scuf Nomad also includes a record button so you can capture your greatest moments and share them with the world. You don’t need to worry about taking off your phone case to use the Nomad, either. It’s designed to accommodate a wide variety of phone cases, which should make the process feel a lot more seamless.

The Scuf Nomad is available to preorder today for $99.99 in white or black. Shipping begins on July 8, 2024. One thing to note is that the Scuf Nomad only works with iPhones and isn’t compatible with Android devices.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.