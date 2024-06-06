🤯 Samsung’s new range of MicroLED TVs are extremely expensive

💰 Prepare to pay up to $109,999 for the smallest model

👏 MicroLED TV technology rivals the picture of quality of OLED without any of the drawbacks

😲 Surprisingly, the new Samsung MicroLED TVs have already sold out

Samsung’s new MicroLED TVs are only for the super rich as you’ll to part ways with at least $109,999 for the cheapest model.

But what does paying over $100,000 on a TV get you? Well, sizes range from 89, 101 and 114 inches and each use a MicroLED panel. MicroLED is similar to OLED as each pixel is self-emitting with no backlight, but there’s no risk of burn-in. The technology also allows the panels to be bezel-free so it can blend perfectly against the wall.

Samsung says its MicroLED display is capable of “arena-worthy sound” from its nearly invisble speakers, and there’s a multi-view mode that lets you keep up with work, sports, news, entertainment and life in general by displaying four different sources of your content side by side.

The TV’s specs are as advanced as you’d expect, with a 120Hz/100Hz refresh rate and VRR support, a resolution of 4,968 x 2,808 (which is higher than 4K), and HDR all present.

Despite the 114-inch Samsung MicroLED TV costing an eye-watering $149,999, all three panel sizes are currently sold out on Samsung’s website. I’m not sure who has that sort of cash to spare other than celebrities, atheles and those who were lucky enough to invest Nvidia stock before it became the world’s richest company.

Samsung MicroLED TVs

