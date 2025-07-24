(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

If you want to save big on a Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7, this is your last chance. Today is final day you can pre-order one of Samsung’s newest folding phones and secure - at the bare minimum - a $50 Samsung.com credit for accessories. But if you want to save more, Samsung has deals that you’ll want to hop on as quickly as you can.

💰 Samsung pre-order deals ending tonight

Until the end of day today, you can get a $50 credit for Samsung.com so you can pick up a snazzy case for your Z Fold 7 or Flip 7. Samsung is also doubling the amount of storage you get for free; if you pick up the 256GB variant, for example, you’ll get 512GB without paying extra.

Samsung also has some sweet trade-in deals. Depending on the phone you currently own, you can save up to $1,000 and get your Z Fold 7 for $899. If you want to pick up a Flip 7, you can save up to $720 with trade-in, lowering the price to $379.

In our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, we called Samsung’s latest premium foldable the best on the market, with an impressive 4.2mm design, larger displays, impressive performance, and a powerful 200MP camera. We’re currently reviewing the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and are loving the larger 4.1-inch cover screen, compact design, and speedy performance.

Stay tuned for our full Galaxy Z Flip 7 review coming soon, and be sure to take advantage of all the promotions Samsung is running across the board. Need buying advice? Hit us up in our Substack chat!

