📣 Samsung announces its Movingstyle portable TV/monitor lineup to compete with the LG StanbyMe

📦 The lineup includes The Movingstyle 27-inch QHD TV and Movingstyle M7 32-inch 4K smart monitor

📺 The Movingstyle features a 3-hour battery, carry handle, and kickstand for $1,199

🖥️ The Movingstyle M27 offers a 4K resolution and a lower $699 price

🦾 Both Movingstyle products come on a movable stand with a flexible arm to adjust the screen

📲 Tizen OS on both screens grants access to streaming video and game apps, and Samsung Vision AI

🛒 The Movingstyle lineup is available now with a $200 limited-time credit

After LG created a portable TV in a suitcase and movable stand, Samsung has finally brought out its own competitor with a new Movingstyle line of hybrid TVs/monitors.

The new lineup includes a 27-inch The Movingstyle QHD touchscreen TV and a 32-inch 4K Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor.

Both displays come on a movable stand with a flexible arm that allows you to twist, pitch, elevate, and rotate the display. The two Movingstyle displays also come with Tizen OS, which includes access to Samsung TV Plus channels, streaming apps, Samsung Gaming Hub, and Samsung Vision AI features.

The smaller The Movingstyle offers some extra flexibility with a built-in three-hour battery, plus a built-in kickstand with a handle. The Movingstyle also supports Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, phone mirroring, USB-C and HDMI connections, and Samsung Art mode. All of this extra functionality makes The Movingstyle the more expensive option of the pair at $1,199.

The larger Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor features a 32-inch screen with sharper 4K resolution. However, the frame rate is limited to 60Hz, the screen is fixed to the stand, and there’s no included battery. For everything it lacks, the Samsung Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor is far more affordable at $699.

Both The Movingstyle and Movingstyle M7 Smart Monitor are now available from Samsung with a limited-time $200 credit.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.