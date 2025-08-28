📆 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on September 4 will showcase AI-powered tablets and the Galaxy S25 FE

🤖 The event will highlight Galaxy's new productivity standards through multimodal AI capabilities

👀 Rumored announcements include the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE with improved front-camera specs

🚨 Watch the live stream on Samsung.com or YouTube starting at 5:30am ET / 2:30am PT

A new Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on September 4, and promises to showcase premium AI tablets and the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.

Samsung says the online reveal will show how "Galaxy sets a new standard for effortless productivity through multimodal capabilities" so expect to hear the word "AI" throughout the presentation.

It's rumored that Samsung will also announce the Galaxy S25 FE, which is tipped to include a 12MP front camera (an improvement from 10MP) and will include support for wired fast charging.

We should also see the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, which should compete directly with Apple's latest iPad Pro.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be streamed live on Samsung.com and on Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 5:30am ET / 2:30am PT / 10:30am BST / 11:30am CEST, September 4.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.