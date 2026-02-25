(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is here

📐 It’s equipped with a refined design, a big screen, an S Pen, and upgraded specs

⚙️ The phone isn’t terribly different compared to the S25 Ultra, but there are some key upgrades

☑️ Here’s a breakdown of all the specs, as well as the biggest upgrades compared to the S25 Ultra

Samsung’s shiny new Galaxy S26 Ultra is here, and while it may not seem like there’s a ton to talk about at first, the company’s latest S Pen-equipped smartphone has a bit more than meets the eye.

The $1,299.99 Galaxy S26 Ultra resembles the Galaxy S25 Ultra from last year, but features a more refined design. It works and acts the same way, too, but with a bit more power under the hood. By comparison, Samsung has introduced a number of key upgrades that help make the S26 Ultra the most powerful phone in the company’s history, and a real threat to the eventual iPhone 18 Pro from Apple later this year.

Below, we’re breaking down all the Galaxy S26 Ultra specs and highlighting what makes this phone stand out compared to last year. After all, it’s worth knowing what makes this phone special if you plan to place a pre-order.

💰 Samsung pre-order deals upfront

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra key upgrades

(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🫣 Privacy Display takes the stage. The flashiest new feature on the Galaxy s26 Ultra is Samsung’s new Privacy Display, which uses a new OLED technology and AI to hide certain pixels based on the viewing angle you look at the phone from. It has a similar effect to a privacy screen protector to help keep private content private, while also allowing you to see the full display whenever you want. It’s a very impressive feature that could quickly pick up steam among competitors.

🦾 An even more powerful chip. The S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which delivers a noticeable performance jump compared to the older Snapdragon 8 Elite from last year. We tested it in the OnePlus 15 and were impressed with how speedy and responsive it was. Plus, it offers a boost for AI processing, so all the new Galaxy AI features work faster.

🌕 Better low-light photos. Samsung leaned into AI to improve its post-processing algorithm on the S26 series for better low-light performance, which is always appreciated. The company also increased the aperture on the S26 Ultra’s 200MP main camera to f/1.4, which will let in more light and detail so your shots come out nicer. We still have to put it to the test to see how much better the photos are, though, so stay tuned.

⚡️ Faster charging. Samsung also upgraded the charging performance on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. You can now recharge the 5,000mAh battery at 60W over USB-C, which is a nice improvement over the previous 45W limitation. You also get 25W fast wireless charging, which almost makes up for the S26’s lack of Qi2 magnetic charging.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.