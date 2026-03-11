(Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is officially on sale today, and the good news is that you don’t need to pay full price for it. The not-so-good news: the pre-order window has closed, and the most aggressive trade-in offer – up to $900 off – expired this morning. Samsung has rolled back to its standard post-launch pricing, and the highest trade-in credit on the Samsung Store is now $720 off with an eligible device.

That’s still a meaningful reduction on a $1,299 MSRP for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it’s where I’d point most people first. Here’s a full breakdown of every way to save right now.

$150 off Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung deal: $720 off with trade-in, or $150 credit without

My primary recommendation for buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung – it offers every storage configuration (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), every color, including the online exclusive colors, and buying here means you get an unlocked phone that works with any carrier.

Right now, Samsung is offering up to $720 in instant trade-in credit applied directly at checkout – no mail-in rebate, no waiting required. You can trade in devices from Samsung, Apple, Google, and other brands, and Samsung accepts phones in any condition, including cracked screens. Of course, the credit amount depends on the specific model and its state.

If you don’t have a device to trade in (if you give your kids hand-me-downs, for example), Samsung is still offering $150 in Samsung Credit with a full-price purchase. That credit is redeemable against Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, tablets, accessories, or Samsung Care+. It can’t knock money off the S26 Ultra itself – but if you were already eyeing a new pair of earbuds or a smartwatch, they’re almost free this way.

Here’s the math: $1,299 - $720 = $579 out of pocket for the base 256GB model. That’s a genuinely competitive price for the most capable Android flagship phone Samsung has ever released.

One thing worth being clear about: the pre-order period (February 25 through this morning) offered up to $900 in trade-in credit – $180 more than today’s deal. If you were holding out, hoping for a boosted trade-in offer, you’ve sadly already passed the peak. Trade-in values at Samsung generally ease lower as the weeks go on, so there’s no reward for waiting.

$150 off Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Carrier deals: effectively free at AT&T and T-Mobile

If you’re determined to buy through a US carrier rather than unlocked, the launch offers are hard to dismiss – provided you’re comfortable committing to a multi-year plan with your network of choice.

S26 Ultra on T-Mobile. You can get this top-of-the-line Galaxy phone at no cost when you add a new line on its Experience Beyond tier, or up to $1,300 off with an eligible trade-in. A new line alone qualifies – no trade-in required – making this one of the simplest offers in the carrier lineup. T-Mobile has also positioned the S26 series as particularly well-suited for its 5G network, citing faster speeds and lower latency for customers on its infrastructure.

$0 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra at T-Mobile

S26 Ultra on AT&T. There’s a similar free-phone offer tied to a qualifying trade-in and an unlimited plan at AT&T – and it’s worth highlighting that the US carrier has structured this deal so that mid-tier unlimited plans qualify, not just the top-tier one. Anyone handing in a Galaxy S24 Plus, Z Fold 5, or a more recent model in any condition can reach the full $1,300 in bill credits, spread across 36 months. AT&T is also sweetening the bundle with a Galaxy Watch8 and Tab A11+ 5G each at under a dollar a month when added to the same order.

$0 for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at AT&T

S26 Ultra on Verizon. Okay, the S26 Ultra at Verizon isn’t free, but it’s only at $5 per month across a 36-month agreement when you open a fresh line on its top unlimited plan. In total, the hardware cost through Verizon is $180. Swap in an eligible trade-in and Verizon brings that down to zero.

$5/mo for Galaxy S26 Ultra at Verizon

The trade-off with all three American carriers is the same: you’re agreeing to stay on that network and plan for three years. Leave early, and the remaining device balance lands back on your bill. That’s a reasonable commitment for someone already planning to stay put – or actively looking to switch networks – but for anyone who values flexibility, the Samsung trade-in path is the cleaner route.

$150 off Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

What about Best Buy and Amazon?

Best Buy is throwing in a $100 gift card with any Galaxy S26 Ultra purchase. There’s an additional $100 price reduction available if you pair your purchase with a Verizon or AT&T connection at the time of checkout, bringing the effective starting price to $1,199 for carrier-connected buyers (historically, T-Mobile has never been a participant on Best Buy’s website, in case you were wondering). It’s a good option if you’d rather do the whole transaction in-store or prefer Best Buy’s return policy.

$100 Best Buy gift card

Amazon is bundling a $200 gift card with purchase. For regular Amazon shoppers that’s essentially cash back, pulling the real-world cost of the phone to around $1,099 – which puts it on par with the starting price of Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max, but you’re getting double the base storage and an S Pen included.

$200 Amazon gift card with purchase

Is the Galaxy S26 Ultra worth it at these prices?

I just spent two weeks testing the Galaxy S26 Ultra for review, and you can read my full impressions in The Shortcut’s in-depth hands-on article. The condensed version: the world-first built-in Privacy Display is a genuine step forward for the category, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the most powerful chip in any Android phone right now, and the camera system – especially the wider f/1.4 aperture on the main sensor and the new APV professional video codec – represents the biggest year-over-year camera upgrade the Ultra line has seen in a while, even if the camera megapixels stay the same.

At $579 after trade-in, it’s a compelling upgrade for anyone still on an S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra or older. If you’re coming from an S25 Ultra, it’s a closer call – but if you regularly handle sensitive information in public spaces, the Privacy Display alone might be reason enough to make the move. I really wish Privacy Display was coming to Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Fold.

Samsung’s store is still where I’d send most people (including my Android tech friends who trust my judgement on gadgets). You can get exclusive colors like Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, leave with an unlocked device, and take advantage of Samsung’s $720 trade-in credit, which remains the most straightforward discount at launch. For anyone buying through a carrier, AT&T and T-Mobile are both offering deals that effectively zero out the price, and Verizon isn’t too far behind – just go in knowing about the three-year commitment attached to them.