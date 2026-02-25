(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Samsung refined the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a tighter fit and finish. The device, in comparison to the S25 Ultra from last year, is sleeker with rounded corners, a slightly thinner profile, and flat sides. It still has a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display on the front (now with a special privacy feature to hide from prying eyes), the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 lies underneath, and you get an improved camera system that’s better in low light.

If you’re already sold on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and plan to pick it up on launch day or save $930 with a pre-order, you have one more decision to make: which color is right for you?

This year, Samsung is shipping each Galaxy S26 in six different colors, and we went hands-on with all of them. Here’s a breakdown of all six finishes (including both Samsung.com exclusives) to help you decide which is suited for you.

Galaxy S26 Ultra colors list

Cobalt Violet

Samsung’s flagship color this year is Cobalt Violet, which blends a purple hue with blue undertones. In person, the phone looks a lot more purple than blue, but it’s not an obnoxious shade by any means. It’s very unique and helps the S26 series feel a bit more playful than it otherwise would, if Samsung stuck with boring hues like various grays and dark blues.

Sky Blue

Speaking of blues, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also available in Sky Blue. This finish is bright, icy, and reminiscent of the morning sky. The polished edges give the phone a very upscale feel that elevates the Sky Blue colorway even further. It’s the color that everyone wanted on Apple’s phones last year after it debuted on the MacBook Air, and it’s both interesting and hilarious to see Samsung pull it off so well here.

Black

For those who want the most generic S26 Ultra they can get, look no further than the Black model. It’s a gunmetal-esque finish with polished jet black sides that make it look both unassuming and pretty badass. It’s the one to get if you’d rather express your personal style with a case, since it’ll fade into the background well.

White

If you want something that feels generic but isn’t as subjectively boring as Black, perhaps the White model will suit your fancy. It’s clean, polished, and has a similar vibe to a stainless steel watch with a white face. It, too, blends well with any case you throw on it, including clear cases that let its pearly personality shine through.

Silver Shadow (Samsung.com exclusive)

Want a silver phone? Samsung has you covered, although you’ll need to shop from Samsung.com to get it. Silver Shadow is exclusive to Samsung’s online store, and it paints the Galaxy S26 Ultra in a stainless steel accent that looks pretty sleek in the photos we’ve seen. It’s a fun option if the White model isn’t doing it for you.

Pink Gold (Samsung.com exclusive)

Finally, there’s Pink Gold. Also a Samsung.com exclusive, this finish looks the most like jewelry in the Galaxy S26 Ultra lineup. It blends a gold color with pink hues that reminds one of the old days of Rose Gold everything. It’s the prettiest color out of the entire lineup by far.

Which Galaxy S26 Ultra color is right for you?

Out of all six different finishes, which S26 Ultra color will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments!

