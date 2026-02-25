(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung just announced the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

⚙️ Both phones come with familiar designs and key performance upgrades

🎨 They also come in six colors, including a few we haven’t seen before

☑️ Here’s a breakdown of all six finishes to help you decide which is right for you

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are here, complete with familiar designs to what we’ve seen in years past and a few key spec upgrades to give them an edge over the competition. This year, it’s thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Galaxy AI updates, and faster charging speeds.

The latest from Samsung are some of the greatest flagships it’s ever released, if only because of the sheer power that lies underneath. If you’re already sold on a shiny new S26 and plan to pick one up on launch day (or place a pre-order for a hefty discount), chances are you still have one final decision to make: which color do you go with?

This year, Samsung has six different colors to pick from, all of which look sleek and stylish on their own. Below, we’re breaking down all six to help you decide which is right for you.

💰 Samsung pre-order deals upfront

Galaxy S26 colors list

Cobalt Violet

Samsung’s flagship color this year is Cobalt Violet. It’s a nice blend of purple hues and blue undertones. In person, the phone looks a lot more purple than blue, but it’s not an obnoxious shade by any means. It’s very unique and helps the S26 series feel a bit more playful than it otherwise would, if Samsung stuck with boring hues like various grays and dark blues.

Sky Blue

Speaking of blues, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are also available in Sky Blue, which might be my personal favorite of the lineup. This finish is bright, icy, and reminiscent of the morning sky. The polished edges give the phone a very upscale feel that elevates the Sky Blue colorway even further. I really dig this one; it’s designed to be shown off, so if you want a case for it, I recommend something clear.

Black

For those who want the most generic S26 they can get, look no further than the Black model. It’s a gunmetal-esque finish with polished jet black sides that make it look both unassuming and pretty badass. It’s the one to get if you’d rather express your personal style with a case, since it’ll fade into the background well.

White

If you want something that feels generic but isn’t as subjectively boring as Black, perhaps the White model will suit your fancy. It’s clean, polished, and has a similar vibe to a stainless steel watch with a white face. It, too, blends well with any case you throw on it, including clear cases that let its pearly personality shine through.

Silver Shadow (Samsung.com exclusive)

Want a silver phone? Samsung has you covered, although you’ll need to shop from Samsung.com to get it. Silver Shadow is exclusive to Samsung’s online store, and it paints the Galaxy S26 in a stainless steel accent that looks pretty sleek in the photos we’ve seen. It’s a fun option if the White model isn’t doing it for you.

Pink Gold (Samsung.com exclusive)

Finally, there’s Pink Gold. Also a Samsung.com exclusive, this finish looks the most like jewelry in the Galaxy S26 lineup. It blends a gold color with pink hues that reminds one of the old days of Rose Gold everything. It’s the prettiest color out of the entire lineup by far.

Which Galaxy S26 color is right for you?

Out of all six different finishes, which S26 color will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments!

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.