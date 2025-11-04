(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏆 Review score: 4.5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

✅ Pros

🎮 Huge capacity for games, video, images, and AI training models

🏃‍♂️‍➡️ Very fast PCIe 5.0 performance

🪄 Software that works like magic

🏷️ $100 or more cheaper than its competition

❌ Cons

🤑 $899 sticker shock

✂️ Preallocation eats up to 270GB-745GB

The Shortcut Review

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

If you need an SSD with maximum capacity and speed, the Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB is the drive to buy. The larger 8TB Samsung 9100 Pro proves to be just as much of a speed demon as the 4TB Samsung 9100 Pro we reviewed earlier in the year. Of course, the big advantage of the 8TB capacity is that you can freely download large games with reckless abandon. It’s also a great option if you shoot a ton of 4K video and RAW images, model 3D objects, or work with AI training models.

Now, $899 for the Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB is quite eye-raising, but it’s actually $100 cheaper than its closest competitor, the $999 WD_Black 8100. If you’re deadset on getting an 8TB drive, don’t skimp out on a cheaper PCIe 4.0 SSD to save $300 or less. The Samsung 9100 Pro delivers much faster 14,800 Mb/s read and 13,400 MB/s write speeds that will better futureproof your PC.

Full Review

😍 I like big SSDs and I cannot lie. 150GB for Helldivers 2? No problem! 203GB for Call of Duty Black Ops 7? Let’s go! You don’t have to worry about install sizes anymore with the 8TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD. Even after downloading other notoriously large games like Space Marine 2 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, alongside a dozen smaller titles, I’ve still only used 2.8TB of space. That leaves plenty of room for GTA 6 and other upcoming 2026 titles. 8TB is also very spacious if you shoot a lot of 4K video and high-resolution RAW images.

🏃‍♂️‍➡️ High speed. The Samsung 9100 Pro is the biggest SSD I’ve ever tested, and it’s proven to be just about the fastest. In my benchmarks, the 4TB version of the 9100 Pro and the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 outpaced the 8TB drive only in faster random transfer speeds, which translates to slightly faster booting and application launching. For everyday use, this drive will push through instant boot cycles, and you’ll rarely have to see a game loading screen.

🎮 Maximum PS5 storage. 8TB of SSD storage on the PS5 is a dream. I can download a huge swath of my PS Plus library, while having more than enough space for large install size games like Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Of course, this SSD is wildly overpowered for the PS5. Its 14,700MB/s sequential read speed is almost three times faster than the 5,500MB/s speed Sony requires for the console’s spare drive. That overflow adds a bit more performance as my PS5 Pro registered a 6,385MB/s speed from the drive.

🏷️ $100 off for a limited time. The Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB comes at an eye-watering $899 price, and that’s with the limited-time discount. The drive’s actual price is $999, which is surprisingly competitive – hear me out. That $899 price actually undercuts other 8TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs like the $999 WD_Black 8100 and £1,008 (about $1,312) Kingston Fury Renegade G5. Meanwhile, older 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs, such as the WD_Black SN850X and Corsair MP600 Pro, cost $600-800, while offering only half the speed of the Samsung 9100 Pro. If you’re absolutely set on getting an 8TB drive, you might as well go for a faster PCIe 5.0 drive.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🪄 Easy button software. Samsung easily has the best SSD management software, and it earns its name of Magician Software because it works wonders. The front of the software presents a full splash screen with statistics, drive information, and measured speeds and temperatures. You can dive into other submenus to set the SSD performance level and even migrate your boot drive from one Samsung storage device to another.

Should you buy the Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB?

Amazon: Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB - $899

Best Buy: Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB - $899

Samsung 9100 Pro - $899

✅ Yes, if…

You’re constantly uninstalling games to download other ones

You want the biggest drive possible for your PS5

You need more space for photos and videos

You want an easy upgrade from an older and slower Samsung SSD

❌ No, if…

$899 is too expensive for you (wait for a Black Friday deal)

Your motherboard only has PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (get the Samsung 990 Pro instead)

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.