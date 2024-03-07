😠 Roku has introduced a controversial new term that users have to accept

🧑‍⚖️ New dispute resolution terms appeared that users need to agree to

📺 If you don’t, you can’t watch or stream TV

⏳ You have 30 days to opt-out, but you’ll need to send a letter to do so

Roku won’t let you stream or watch TV unless users agree to its new dispute resolution terms that protect the company from being sued.

The new agreement has been appearing for Roku users to accept, but those who haven’t agreed may have noticed they cannot stream any programs or use their TV.

Roku owners received an email a few days before the new terms appeared (thanks, TechCrunch), which said: “We have made changes to our Dispute Resolution Terms, which describe how you can resolve disputes with Roku. We encourage you to read the updated Dispute Resolution Terms. By continuing to use our products or services, you are agreeing to these updated terms.”

Including arbitration terms isn’t uncommon for companies to implement, as it makes bringing class action lawsuits far more complicated. However, Roku has also introduced new dispute resolution terms requiring anyone with a legal complaint to take them to Roku lawyers first. Roku’s lawyers will then conduct a “Meet-and-Confer” call and “make a fair, fact-based offer of resolution”, according to the company.

There is a way to opt out of Roku’s new agreement, but it isn’t as straightforward as it should be. To make matters worse, you’ll need to act fast as you only have 30 days from agreeing to the new terms to opt out. Thanks again to TechCrunch for outlining the process below:

Grab a pen and paper (or you can print out a Word document) and include the following details:

Name of the person opting out

Contact information (address and phone number)

Email used to register Roku account if applicable

Product model, software, or service “at issue” (for example, your TV or streaming stick’s model number)

If you have a receipt, you should include it.

You’ll then need to send your information to the following address:

Stephen Kay, General Counsel, Roku, Inc.

1701 Junction Court, Suite 100

San Jose, CA 95112

You can read more about Roku’s new dispute resolution agreement in detail on the company’s website.