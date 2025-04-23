(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Roku announces a new Streaming Stick Plus and Streaming Stick

🛜 $39 Roku Streaming Stick supports 4K HDR streaming

▶️ $29 Roku Streaming Stick streams HD content

🤏 Both Roku streaming sticks are smaller than ever and more power-efficient

Roku has introduced two new streaming players, the Roku Streaming Stick and Roku Streaming Stick Plus.

The two new models replace the Roku Express 4K+ and and Roku Express with slimmer and more efficient streaming sticks. The new Roku Streaming Stick (Plus) is slimmer than ever to prevent blocking other TV ports. Roku also claims that both its streaming sticks are 35% smaller than other brands.

The $39.99 Roku Streaming Stick Plus supports 4K HDR streaming, however, if you want Dolby Vision support you’ll have to pay a little more for the $45 Roku Streaming Stick 4K. The $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick, meanwhile, lets you stream at HD with Roku’s simple interface.

Both streaming sticks are also more power-efficient, allowing them to draw USB power directly from the TV without the need for any additional adapters.

The $39.99 Roku Streaming Stick and $29.99 Roku Streaming Stick Plus are now available for preorder and will ship on May 6. Stay tuned for our full reviews on the streaming sticks on the same day.

Amazon: Roku Streaming Stick Plus - $39

