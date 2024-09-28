💺 The Razer Freyja is the world’s first HD haptic gaming cushion

🫨 Clips onto your gaming or office chair to give you haptics you can feel on your back and butt

⏫ Razer’s newly developed Sensa HD Haptics can deliver haptics in different directions and intensities

📆 Available to purchase now for $299

Razer has been the pioneer of haptics for immersion gaming and it’s finally bringing its long-pursuit of a haptic gaming chair – sort of – to fruition with the Razer Freyja.

Razer calls it the world’s first HD haptic gaming cushion, and it basically lets you feel the impact of gaming on your back and your butt. It doesn’t punch you with a sudden burst of rumble like the ButtKicker or haptic vests, instead, it has Razer Sensa HD Haptics that deliver them in different directions and levels of intensity.

The Razer Freyja has six haptic actuators including four on the back cushion and two in the seat. Razer demoed how the multi-directional haptics let you feel the impact of a upwards strike in Final Fantasy XVI going from the end of the seartto the top of your back. Alternatively, in Snowrunners, the haptics will gently rock from left to right as your truck rolls over uneven terrain.

The Razer Freyja attached to a traditional mesh office chair (credit: Razer)

The Razer Freyja is designed to work with most gaming chairs, and it has three adjustable straps to help you tie it down to your furniture. Users can hook the system up to a PC over 2.4GHz to experience low latency haptics while gaming. Connecting the Razer Freyja to an Android device over Bluetooth will let you also experience haptics while playing movies, music, and more. Lastly, the Razer Freyja has a small power port that runs under the cushion so you can enjoy uninterrupted haptic feedback gaming.

The Razer Freyja is available to purchase now for $299.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.