😎 Meta has released a new update for its Ray-Ban smart glasses

🎶 The update makes it easier and more intuitive to use Apple Music

👏 WhatsApp and Messenger integration has also been added

👍 The Meta Ray-Ban glasses have been generally well-received

Meta has released a new update for its Ray-Ban Meta glasses that will make listening to Apple Music a lot more enjoyable.

The update makes it more seamless and intuitive to play songs from Apple’s extensive library of tracks, as previously you needed to open the Apple Music app and select which song you’d like to play manually.

Now, though, you can connect your Apple Music account directly to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and control the app without having to touch your phone. The update allows you to ask Meta’s virtual assistant using the command “Hey Meta” to play a song, album, station, playlist, or even a specific artist.

The new Ray-Ban Meta glasses update also adds a new gesture that lets you hold the stem of the glasses to play a personal station with songs recommended just for you. What’s more, you can ask Meta’s virtual assistant to let you know the name of the song that’s currently playing, if you stumble across a track you particularly enjoy.

To update your glasses, open the ‘Meta View app’ on your phone, tap the ‘Settings’ menu, choose the ‘Your Glasses’ option, and tap ‘Updates’. You’ll need to ensure your glasses are paired to your smartphone, charged, and that you have the latest version of the Meta View app installed.

Meta has continued to improve its Ray-Ban smart glasses since their release and they’ve proven to be surprisingly popular with tech enthusiasts. You can record videos, snap photos, take phone calls, livestream on Instagram, and use multimodal AI for the glasses to respond to queries based on what you’re looking at.

Meta has also made its Ray-Ban glasses compatible with WhatsApp and Messenger, allowing you to use the device as a video camera. Expect more updates and features to arrive in the future, which should make the glasses’ price of $329 a little easier to stomach.