🏁 We’ve rounded up everything you need to create the ultimate racing sim setup

🏎️ The Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is a lightweight, comfortable, and adjustable racing seat compatible with all major wheel and pedal setups

🛞 The Logitech G RS50 System is an all-in-one package featuring an 8 Nm Direct Drive wheelbase and Trueforce feedback

🚘 For maximum performance, the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel offers 11 Nm of Direct Drive torque, magnetic paddles, dual-clutch paddles, and an integrated LED display

🚦 Complete the rig with the Logitech G Pro Racing Pedals, which offer customizable spring tension and spacing, and the RS Shifter & Handbrake for sequential shifting, handbrake function, and height adjustability

Racing games have continued to develop with each new generation, offering more realistic and sim-focused experiences than ever before. With stunning recreations of famous tracks, complex physics calculations, and so much more going on under the hood, a standard controller simply doesn’t do most racing games justice.

It’s why racing sims are so popular nowadays, as they provide a transformative experience that takes games like Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa, Forza Motorsport, iRacing and more to the next level.

If you’re new to sim racing or simply looking to build the ultimate racing rig, we’ve rounded up everything you’ll need to hit the track. Powered by Logitech G, the only things you’ll be missing from your setup is some racing shoes and gloves.

The first element of any racing sim worth its salt is a comfortable place to play that can also support all the peripherals you need. It also helps if the racing seat you choose is lightweight and easy to put away if you don’t have a dedicated space to play. Cue the excellent Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition.

The Playseat Trophy features a high-quality ActiFit microfiber cloth to keep you cool during the most intense of races and prevents sweating. It’s fully adjustable, so you can lock in no matter your size, and works out of the box with all steering wheel and pedal configurations for PC and console, including Direct Drive systems.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one package that features a powerful Direct Drive with up to 8 Nm of torque, Trueforce support, and integrated quick release, the RS50 System is easy to recommend for budding race sim enthusiasts.

The RS50 System includes the RS50 Base, Wheel Hub, and Round Wheel. You can mount it to a table or onto a sim rig like the Playseat Trophy and upgrade the system at your pace.

For those who want more torque, magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting, look no further than the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel. You’ll feel every part of the road thanks to Trueforce feedback and the pro-tested layout means you’ll have total control during a race.

You can even see your RPM patterns on the integrated LED display to get the most out of every gear change, and the 11 Nm of torque delivers unparalleled realism from the Direct Drive motor.

No racing setup is complete without a quality set of pedals. After all, if you’re not braking optimally or pressing the accelerator quickly enough, your times on the track will suffer. The Logitech G Pro Racing Pedals not only include swappable springs to feel firmer or softer depending on your preference, but you can also move each pedal horizontally for the perfect spacing.

Both the gas and brake pedals use contactless Hall effect sensors for greater longevity, so you can take on Nürburgring again and again with no need to worry if the Logitech G Pro Racing Pedals will last the distance.

The RS Shifter & Handbrake provide incredible response and control as you shift through gears or slam on the handbrake to drift around every curve. Its 2-in-1 mode switch lets you change between the sequential shifter & handbrake with a flick of the switch, or you can even pair two units to have a dedicated shifter and handbrake.

The RS Shifter & Handbrake is also height-adjustable, letting you find the perfect fit for your setup. A table clamp is included too, so you can have total peace of mind when shifting through the gears during a race.

