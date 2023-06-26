(Credit: Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The PS6 release date is four years away, at least that’s according to Sony’s rival, Microsoft, which believes we’ll see the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox consoles in 2028.

Microsoft shared its prediction of when we’ll see the release of the PlayStation 6 during its ongoing showdown with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its $69bn deal to acquire Activision Blizzard.

The PS6 release date was discussed when Microsoft answered a question about its commitment to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms – one of the crux of the FTC’s arguments about why Microsoft shouldn’t be allowed to purchase Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year contract to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for the foreseeable future, but the Japanese electronics giant has refused to sign. Nintendo and Nvidia were offered a similar deal and both companies have put pen to paper.

Microsoft believes this 10-year commitment would not only cover the lifespan of the PS5 but also the inevitable release of the PS6.

“The duration of Microsoft’s commitment to Sony is a 10-year term, to take effect upon completion of the Transaction,” Microsoft says. “This term would in any case go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028). Thus, Call of Duty will be published on successor PlayStation consoles should one be released during the term of the agreement.”

Why the PS6 release date is a good thing

A release date of 2028 for the PS6 and next Xbox may seem like a lifetime away, but it’s pleasing to hear that both Microsoft and potentially Sony plan on making the most of this current generation. After all, the first two years of this gen were plagued with stock issues, which made buying the consoles a frustrating struggle.

We’re also still waiting for both consoles to really hit their stride in terms of exclusive games. The Xbox Series X is finally going to reach its potential now that Microsoft is no longer developing games for the Xbox One, and we should see Sony focus on more PS5 exclusives instead of cross-gen games that also include a PS4 version.

We’ll undoubtedly see a mid-gen refresh for both machines, too. A PS5 Pro is tipped for next year, though Microsoft has ruled out the prospect of an Xbox Series X Pro anytime soon. That will probably change if Sony releases a more powerful console of its own, but at least gamers won’t feel shortchanged if they’ve only just got their hands on either a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.