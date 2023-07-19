Pikmin 4, the real-time strategy game featuring plant-like creatures, releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 21 and the game has received glowing reviews.

Pikmin 4 has impressed critics and is currently sitting on an OpenCritic score of 88 after 38 reviews. What’s more, currently 100% of critics would recommend Shigeru Miyamoto’s latest entry in the clever strategy series.

An OpenCritic score of 88 is slightly better than what Pikmin 3 Deluxe achieved, which was originally released on Wii U and ported to Nintendo Switch in October 2020. Here’s what reviewers had to say about Pikmin 4.

IGN thoroughly enjoyed the return to Pikmin’s magical world, saying, “Pikmin 4 adds variety to the series' traditional gameplay by offering options other than the grab-and-throw formula of the past, and brings an extra helping of top-tier levels after the credits roll.”

Eurogamer was also enamored with Pikmin 4 and said the “series blossoms anew, in a bouquet of fresh gameplay and the best of its roots.”

GamesRadar+ said “Pikmin 4 isn't just another Pikmin game. Nintendo has taken the formula and twisted it by adding new challenges, ways to play, and a whole new character. It's cute and packs a great RTS punch despite multiple ways to make it more approachable overall.”

Nintendo Life also loved Pikmin 4, even if the co-op is disappointing and the campaign may not be challenging enough for some. “Overall Nintendo has nailed it here, serving up a magical Pikmin adventure that we reckon could see the series finally getting all of the attention it fully deserves”

Not everyone was quite as besotted with Pikmin 4, however. GameSpot said, “Pikmin is a pleasant, relaxing game that serves as a nice entry point for newcomers, with occasionally odd high-pressure segments.”

A free demo of Pikmin 4 is available to download on the Nintendo eShop if you’d like to give the game a go. Your save data will carry over to the full game, so it’s well worth doing if you’re sat on the fence even after the positive reviews.