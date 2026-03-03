(credit: Peak Design)

Peak Design is expanding its travel lineup with four new bags, including a 2-in-1 Travel Backpack, a more compact Travel Backpack, a weekender bag, and a new sling bag. The entire selection is now available to reserve on Kickstarter.

The flagship product of the line is a new $399 Travel Backpack 2-in-1 that combines two bags into a single travel package. The two-piece system includes a 36L main bag and a 14L daypack that zips together for a combined 40L capacity. This modular travel solution lets you bring a full-capacity backpack onto a flight and then detach the smaller daypack for everyday exploring.

The 36L mainpack is fully compatible with Peak Design’s Packing Cubes and Camera Cubes, plus a discreet pocket for an AirTag. Although the 14L daypack is considerably smaller, it still includes a detachable and adjustable hipbelt and plenty of organization for your essentials.

Travel Backpack 20L

The $199 Travel Backpack 20L is a more compact travel backpack that we could easily use as a non-camera-oriented everyday backpack. It features a clamshell opening and a large main compartment. Smaller pockets add plenty of organization for documents, pens, a water bottle, and sleeves for a tablet and laptop. The Travel Backpack 20L also includes a vertical luggage pass-through and external carry straps for additional gear, such as a tripod.

Travel Weekender 25L

The $199 Travel Weekender 25L is essentially a more elegant duffel bag. The bag opens like a clamshell with two sides for organizing items. The center spine of the bag helps separate the two compartments and includes padded sleeves for a 16” laptop and a 13” tablet. The internal layout is also packed with stretch mesh and zippered pockets for extra organization. Lastly, the bag features both large carry handles and an attachable body strap.

Travel Crossbody 3L

Last but not least, the $99 Travel Crossbody 3L is basically a biggie-sized Peak Design Tech Pouch turned into a cross-body bag. The origami-inspired structure of the bag keeps items organized while allowing the bag to expand and contract depending on how much you’ve packed. The Travel Crossbody 3L also includes a magnetic exterior phone pocket for quick one-handed access.

All four bags will be available in Black, Sage, and Stone colorways. The new Peak Design travel lineup is also available at a pre-sale discount on Kickstarter, and units will ship starting June 2, after which they’ll be readily sold from Peak Design and other retailers at a higher price.

