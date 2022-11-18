➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Panera promo 2022

🥤 Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club subscription is free for the rest of 2022

⏳ MyPanera members

☕️ Subscribing gets you a coffee, tea or soft drink every 2 hours

💵 Could save you up to $1,444.52 over the next 44 days

🤢 That would mean consuming 2,800mg of caffeine and 3,010 calories per day

Unlike a PS5 restock, Panera promos are by no means hard to come by. Visit its website as a non-MyPanera member and you’ll immediately be greeted with a deluge of advertisements for various special coupons and offers.

However, there is one great deal that stands out among the rest: so long as you sign up before midnight tonight, you can get a free Unlimited Sip Club subscription good through the rest of the year. With Matt spotlighting it in his deals of the day tweet yesterday, I thought I might lend some color to his already glowing endorsement.

Join Panera Unlimited Sip Club for free

Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club lets subscribers choose one beverage at no cost every two hours from a pretty extensive selection of eligible coffees, teas and fountain drinks. It also includes the appropriately named Charged Lemonades, which, as one TikToker went viral for pointing out, contain up to 400mg of caffeine, the equivalent of four cups of coffee.

Though it requires a MyPanera account, it’s free to sign up for one with little more than an email address and a phone number. The membership entitles you to exclusive benefits such as free pastries, discounts, and a coupon for free delivery.

My wife tells me my shameless devotion to Panera is the most basic thing about me. While that may be true, even she admits it’s one of the better chain restaurants out there. It’s the kind of fast food you can eat and still go for a run an hour later. In fact, I’ve found stocking up on baguettes and sandwiches can be an effective way to carbo-load before my weekly run club. Nothing beats a reliable cup of autumn squash soup and a bacon turkey bravo on tomato basil.

I originally signed up for the Unlimited Sip Club on the Panera app while sitting in my car parked outside a Duane Reade on my way home from an errand. At the time, there was a two-month trial and I was trying to save money anywhere I could after having recently lost my job. Plus, signing up for the MyPanera membership netted me a free pastry – I probably went with an orange scone, one of my favorites.

Since then, I’ve shared the gospel with countless friends and family members, most of whom don’t really frequent Panera Bread but at least entertained my genuine enthusiasm for the subscription. In fact, when I was out with Matt and Krista (our Chief Brand Officer here at The Shortcut) last weekend, I was thrilled to go into detail about how much money you could save by taking full advantage of the Unlimited Sip Club perks.

Were you to spend all day every day for the rest of the year at Panera Bread, you could legally acquire seven drinks per day, assuming your closest location has the same operating hours as mine. Considering the most expensive drink on the menu, a large Charged Lemonade, costs $4.69, and there are 44 days left in the year, you could save up to $1,444.52 with this Unlimited Sip Club Panera promo. Granted, you would have to drink seven large Charged Lemonades per day (one every two hours) to reach that threshold – that amounts to 2,800mg of caffeine and 3,010 calories from drinks alone.

Sadly, it is not recommended you consume more than 400mg of caffeine per day, according to Mayo Clinic. Therefore, I can only safely suggest getting one large Charged Lemonade daily with your Unlimited Sip Club subscription. Still, nothing wrong with saving $200.