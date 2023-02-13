Hot on the heels of Google’s promise to integrate AI into its search engine, the popular AI model ChatGPT has made its way into the web browser Opera in a new tool that automatically generates short summaries of web pages and articles.

Users will soon be able to click a “Shorten” button in the top right of an Opera browser window to have the AI engine filter all the content of a webpage and summarize it in a tidy bullet-point list on a sidebar window.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Opera adds ChatGPT

🤖 Web browser Opera has added a tool powered by ChatGPT

📜 The AI feature quickly summarizes articles and web pages

🤜 It demonstrates the speed and power of the new tech

🔥 More AI tools will be coming to the web browser in the future

Opera has released a short demo video showing how the feature works. It looks pretty speedy and the AI quickly whips up the list in a matter of seconds. Check it out below:

This won’t be the last AI feature to make its way into the web browser. According to a blog post, Opera is also “planning to add popular AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar” and “augmenting the browsing experience with new features that will interact with these new generative-AI-powered capabilities.”

Co-CEO Song Lin said: “Following the mass interest in generative AI tools, we believe it’s now time for browsers to step up and become the gateway to an AI-powered web.”

“It is Opera’s belief that with AI solutions springing up both for text, image, and audio generation and in countless other forms, we are at the brink of a new era of creativity on the Web,” added Krystian Kolondra, executive vice president of PC browsers and gaming.

”That’s why we’re reshaping the browser to allow our users to tap into all these resources and to unfold their full potential in the best possible way.”

Microsoft recently unveiled its first foray into an AI-powered search engine with a spruced-up version of Bing. Using the same language model that powers ChatGPT, Bing can generate original, pithy summaries to user questions, saving them from having to trawl through several web pages to find what they’re looking for.

The new AI-powered Bing isn’t fully live but follows Microsoft’s big bet on AI technology with a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the research company behind ChatGPT. It’s also started integrating artificial intelligence features into Microsoft Teams.

Google also recently announced its own ChatGPT rival called Bard. The AI race is firmly on, as companies now hurry to integrate the new tech into their consumer products. Hopefully, it pays off for all of us.