➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: OnePlus Foldable

📱 OnePlus announced its first foldable phone

🗓️ No release date yet, but expected in the second half of 2023

⚙️ Must be a flagship phone with great performance, says CEO

😮 Surprise MWC 2023 news joins OnePlus 11 Concept and OnePlus Pad announcements

The secret is finally out: OnePlus Foldable is in development, according to the company at an MWC 2023 panel attended by The Shortcut.

The OnePlus Foldable will launch in the second half of 2023, said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. On point, the panel was titled “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond,” and that’s what the Android device maker is banking on for its first foldable phone.

OnePlus is known for its “Never Settle” approach to launching products, with top-of-the-line specs at cheaper price points than Samsung and Apple. Considering Qualcomm SVP Christoper Patrick and Google Android Director TT Ramgopal were on the MWC panel, you can expect the OnePlus Foldable to incorporate a Qualcomm chipset, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Android 13 (or by that time Android 14).

OnePlus’ big MWC 2023

The OnePlus Foldable timeline was just one announcement from OnePlus at MWC 2023. It had two products present at the mobile show: a concept phone and a tablet.

The company kicked off the mobile expo with the announcement of the OnePlus 11 Concept and OnePlus Pad. Just a few weeks ago, it launched the OnePlus 11.

There’s plenty of foldable competition at MWC this year. The Honor Vs was announced at MWC and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Oppo Find N2 Flip were announced earlier this month.

We’ll continue to follow the OnePlus Foldable, including tracking down a release date and an actual name for the foldable, when we have that information.