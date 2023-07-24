(Credit: Squanch Games)

After making its debut on Xbox Series X|S on December 13, 2022, High on Life is now available on PS4 and PS5.

The first-person shooter game, which features talking guns and the off-the-wall comedy you’d expect from one of the creators of Rick and Morty, became the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of 2022, and “the third biggest release of a single-player-only game in the service’s history”, according to a post on Xbox Wire.

High on Life earned a spot on our best Xbox Series X games list due to it being genuinely funny and surprisingly unique. For a genre that’s ten a penny, it’s nice to see a developer try something different.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: High on Life on PS5

🆕 High on Life is now available on PS5 and PS4

🙅‍♂️ The game was previously exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC

💰It costs $59.99 on PS5 but is free on Xbox Game Pass

🔜 High Life is getting DLC content soon

The PS5 version of High on Life includes all the usual bells and whistles we’ve come to expect, including DualSense support and 3D audio. It costs $59.99, and is only available digitally, which was the same as on Xbox.

The game is due to receive some DLC content called High on Knife soon, which seems to lean into more horror themes. Expect new guns, crazy boss fights, and plenty of irreverent humor.

Of course, if you already own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you can play High on Life as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription. Want to save some money? Check out our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month discount code.