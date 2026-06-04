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📸 We took photos of every Nvidia RTX Spark laptop coming out this year

💻 There are models from Microsoft, MSI, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Asus

🔜 Gigabyte and Acer will also release laptops powered by RTX Spark

💪 Nvidia RTX Spark promises to deliver the power of Apple silicon, but for Windows devices

Nvidia RTX Spark promises to be a tremendous breakthrough for Windows laptops, with up to 128GB of unified memory, access to CUDA cores, and GPU performance that’s comparable to the desktop RTX 5070.

RTX Spark also allows manufacturers to create slim laptops that still deliver excellent battery life without sacrificing performance, and I got to see (and hold) every model that will include Nvidia’s new chip during Computex 2026.

However, apart from Microsoft’s new Surface Ultra Laptop, which was used to demo all of RTX Spark’s feature set, none of the laptops were allowed to be turned on. Here are all the laptops that will be powered by Nvidia RTX Spark and available soon.

Microsoft Surface Ultra Laptop

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Arguably the star of the show, and the machine that was trusted to showcase all of RTX Spark’s capabilities, the Microsoft Surface Ultra Laptop is a beautiful, exceptionally engineered piece of kit. The new Surface Ultra Laptop has been built from the ground up, and it shows. From the way the device almost floats above the table to its reworked cooling system and bright, crystal clear mini LED display, there’s a meticulous attention to detail throughout.

Asus ProArt P14 and ProArt P16

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Asus showed off its gorgeous range of ProArt laptops, which are just 12.9mm thick and feature stunning OLED displays. The ProArt 16 includes a massive 99.9Wh battery, and like all RTX Spark laptops in this list, it can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory. If Windows users were looking for a MacBook Pro competitor, this is it.

MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+

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The only transforming laptop on the list, the MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ features a UHD+ tandem OLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also compatible with the MSI Nano Pen stylus, which can be neatly tucked away underneath the laptop.

HP Omnibook Ultra 16

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A super slim and powerful laptop from HP, the Omnibook Ultra 16 is just 0.62 inches thick and has a redesigned exhaust vent to keep things cool. It had a noticeably premium heft to it when picked up, and a really nice keyboard feel when typing.

HP Omnibook X 14

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The HP Omnibook X 15 is a more compact and lighter option, and is being advertised as “the world’s thinnest RTX Spark” laptop. It’s just 0.53 inches thick, but still includes a full I/O of ports.

Dell XPS Creator 16

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Tied with the Microsoft Surface Ultra Laptop for the most beautiful RTX Spark machine on this list, the Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition has a 16-inch Tandem OLED display with True Black HDR 600, a built in SD card reader, and a minimalist, sleek design.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n

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The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n has a 15-inch display and a premium, durable aluminum chassis. It’s a sleek-looking laptop with top-firing speakers, a massive trackpad, and will reportedly include pen/stylus support.

Up next: Dell XPS 13 returns to compete with the MacBook Neo – for $100 more

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.