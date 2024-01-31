Nvidia’s RTX 4080 Super is here to deliver stunning 4K gaming performance that beats any graphics card short of the Nvidia RTX 4090. It’s a beast of a graphics card taking up three slots and it’s just as monstrous on paper with 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 Tensor cores and 80 RT cores. Though it offers higher specs than the outgoing Nvidia RTX 4080 it replaces, it’s actually $200 cheaper at $999.

Is it one of the best graphics cards of all to get, let’s find out together.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super reviews 👍

PC Gamer praised the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super as a necessary relaunch for the often-memed Nvidia RTX 4080 that offered little value thanks to its inflated $1,199 price.

“But Nvidia actually did need to make a Super variant, even if it's all but identical to the original, because whatever you say about the performance of the card, the RTX 4080 desperately needed a relaunch,” PC Gamer said. “And if a slight GPU boost and a new shroud is all it takes to erase the bad feelings and bad press around the RTX 4080, then an RTX 4080 Super absolutely makes sense.”

Tom’s Hardware summed up the Nvidia RTX 4080 best as “slightly faster than the 4080, but $200 cheaper.” However, more importantly, the price drop on Nvidia’s new second fastest card makes it that much more appealing over AMD’s direct competitor.

“If you were on the fence and trying to decide between AMD's RX 7900 XTX and Nvidia's RTX 4080, with the latter costing on average $200 extra, the RTX 4080 Super effectively wipes away the price difference,” Tom’s Hardware said. “The only real reason to opt for a 7900 XTX now — barring any price cuts — is if you specifically want AMD's top card, or you want any GPU that has more than 16GB of memory. Otherwise, the RTX 4080 Super is almost always the better option.”

IGN praised the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super for finally offering a better value than a $1,600 Nvidia RTX 4090.

“The most hilarious thing about the RTX 4000 series launch is that the RTX 4090, a $1,599 graphics card, was better value than the RTX 4080, which launched at $1,199, IGN said. “The new RTX 4080 Super fixes that problem a bit, but it's still much more expensive than the RTX 3080, which launched in 2020 for $699. It's still a step in the right direction, though.”

“The RTX 4090 is still about 20-25% faster in pretty much every test I ran, but instead of just being 30% more expensive than the RTX 4080, there's now a much steeper 60% price difference between the 4090 and the 4080 Super,” IGN said.

But is it one of the best graphics cards you can buy? And how much will it cost to upgrade if you’re planning on retiring your aging GPU? We’ll answer all those questions and more.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super: price 🤑

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super starts at $999 for the Founders Edition from Nvidia. Third-party vendors will have their own versions of the card, with different coolers and preset overclock speeds, that will either be more expensive or affordable than the stock Nvidia version.

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super: where to buy 🤔

Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition

Best Buy: 4080 Super Founders Edition

MSI RTX 4080 Super Ventus 3X

Best Buy: MSI RTX 4080 Super Ventus 3X

Gigabyte RTX 4080 Super Aero OC

Best Buy: Gigabyte 4080 Super Aero OC

Gigabyte RTX 4080 Super Gaming OC

Best Buy: Gigabyte 4080 Super Gaming OC

Gigabyte RTX 4080 Super Windforce V2

Best Buy: RTX 4080 Super Windforce V2

Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4080 Super

Best Buy: TUF Gaming RTX 4080 Super

Asus ROG Strix RTX 4080 Super

Best Buy: Asus ROG Strix RTX 4080 Super