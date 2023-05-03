The Nothing Phone (1). (Credit: Nothing)

Nothing, the British company behind the Nothing Phone (1), Ear (2), Ear (Stick) and an upcoming beer (no, seriously) has revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) is coming this summer.

Nothing Phone (2) promises to be a more flagship device than the first Nothing Phone, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset, something we learned at MWC 2023.

That’s exciting when you consider the Phone (1) had a 50MP dual camera, an 120Hz OLED display and was just £399 (around $498). It’s clear Nothing Phone (2) will be more expensive this time around, but hopefully it still offers a good price to performance ratio.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Nothing Phone (2)

👀 Nothing has teased the release window for the Nothing Phone (2)

📆 It’s due to arrive in summer 2023

💰 The successor to the Nothing Phone (1) promises to be a premium device

💪 It’ll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset and should include a few unique design quirks

A two-second teaser shared by Nothing’s official Twitter account shows a flashing red LED, which suggests we’ll likely see the same unique Glyph Inteface that we saw on Phone (1). The Phone (2) will also run Nothing OS, the company’s customized version of Android and could include a few more modern-day features like better waterproofing and faster wireless charging.

Fans in the US will be pleased to hear that unlike the first smartphone from Nothing, the Phone (2) will launch in North America after the Phone (1) was exclusive to Europe.

Nothing recently launched the Ear (2) for $149, a capable set of wireless ANC earbuds that offer Hi-Res audio, up to 36 hours of listening time and a lightweight design at just 4.5g.

You can sign up for future Phone (2) updates on Nothing’s website.