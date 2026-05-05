📡 Nomad just dropped a brand-new charging cable - for the Starlink Mini

🔌 The Kevlar-covered cable is meant to serve as a much stronger alternative to the one in the box

📐 It’s 50-feet long and has an aluminum adapter that works with any 12V or 25V vehicle socket

💰 Nomad is charging $69 for it, and it launches today

You may know Nomad from its fantastic Apple Watch bands, leather iPhone cases, and premium charging stands. Now, the brand is entering a new segment in the charging world: cables for your Starlink Mini.

Nomad: Starlink Cable

The company today announced its new Starlink Cable, a premium and more durable option for those who need a more reliable way to power up their Starlink Mini on the go. Brian Hahn, Nomad co-founder and COO, said that he personally wanted a cable more durable than the one that came in the box with his Starlink, so he had Nomad design a new one, resulting in something far more rugged.

The Nomad Starlink Cable comes with a Kevlar 29 (K29) Aramid Fiber and nylon outer weave, which will protect it from fraying and aging too quickly. It also has built-in temperature regulation to ensure sufficient power is delivered while not getting too hot. You get an aluminum adapter in the box as well for connecting to any 12V or 25V vehicle socket. Hahn spends a lot of time during the year off the grid in a vehicle or on a boat, and says that this cable is perfectly designed for both scenarios.

The cable itself is 50 feet long, so you should have plenty of length to position your Starlink Mini exactly how you need to get a good signal. In addition, it has a silicone tie attached to it so you can neatly wrap it up when you need to put it away.

Nomad is charging $69 for the Starlink Cable. It’s available starting today from Nomad’s website.

Nomad: Starlink Cable

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.