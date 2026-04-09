🆕 Nintendo Switch Online subscribers now have access to three new classic NES games

🕹️ The newly added titles are Pac-Man, Mendel Palace, and The Tower of Druaga

👏 Mendel Palace is notable as the first game developed by Game Freak (of Pokémon fame)

👍 The Tower of Druaga is a cult classic that previously never saw an official release outside of Japan

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Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can enjoy three new classic NES games.

Nintendo has added Pac-Man, Mendel Palace, and The Tower of Druaga to the expansive library of existing NES titles.

Pac-Man needs no introduction. The game lit up arcades across the world and became one of the most iconic games in the 80s. The NES port is regarded as a pretty faithful conversion, and is far superior to the terrible Atari 2600 version.

Mendel Palace was released in 1990 in North America and is the very first game developed by Game Freak, the studio responsible for the Pokémon series. It’s a puzzle-hybrid game that supports two-player co-op and it’s considered a hidden gem by many.

The final game Nintendo has added, The Tower of Druaga, released in 1984 in Japan but never came to North America or Europe. The game is widely seen as a cult classic today, though not everyone enjoys its mix of puzzling and RPG-style progression.

Nintendo recently ended its free trial of GameChat, which now requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access, and a new update for Mario Kart World was releaesd that added a new Battle mode.

Up next: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already a hit, despite poor reviews from critics

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.