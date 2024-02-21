Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to playing two of the best Xbox games in the form of Pentiment and Grounded.

Speaking on the Official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft said it was bringing two community-based games and two smaller titles to rival platforms but didn’t reveal what they would be. Many speculated that these titles would be Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush, and it seems that will be the case.

Pentiment is available on Nintendo Switch tomorrow, February 22, while Grounded arrives on April 16. Pentiment is a narrative adventure RPG set in the 16th century and sees you pick up the inquisitive paintbrush of artist Andreas Maler, as he investigates the murder of a prominent figure for which his friend has been accused.

Grounded is a co-op multiplayer survival game that borrows heavily from the classic film “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”. You’ll need to craft, fight, and work together as you fend off insects and garden creatures that are bigger than life.

Hi-Fi Rush is the next Xbox game that’s heavily rumored to come to Nintendo Switch. The game was released on Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC in January 2023, and was well-received by players and critics alike.

After a wave of speculation and rumors, Microsoft confirmed that it would be bringing select Xbox games to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. While it ruled out the likes of Starfield and Indiana Jones, it didn’t rule out bringing any title to its rivals someday in the future.