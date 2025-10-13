🥷 Assassin’s Creed: Shadows could finally be headed to Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 looks set to get one of the biggest games of 2025 very soon, if recent rumors and leaks are to be believed.

As per GoNintendo, a physical Switch 2 game-key card listing for Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, complete with box art, has been spotted at French retailer Auchan.

In addition, a reference to ‘Nintendo Switch 2’ has been spotted on the PEGI ratings board homepage underneath Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Although this isn’t a dead cert for the game coming to the platform, it’s safe to assume it will come sooner rather than later.

The leaks come after several months of rumors that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows would make its way to Switch 2 after the PEGI ratings board website was spotted in April 2025.

Furthermore, IGN had previously highlighted how Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot had hinted at “some new versions” of the game that would “come on other machines” in a conversation with an investor during an earnings call in July 2025.

This information was backed up by Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet that there would be another game “launched on the Switch 2” that was “beyond the announced releases”. At the time, the only named release was Star Wars Outlaws, so all signs seem to point towards Assassin’s Creed: Shadows releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 soon.

The game itself released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC back in March 2025 to generally positive reviews. It was the first AC title to take place in feudal Japan, and the consensus was that it was much better than many expected, which should hopefully put it in good standing for a Switch 2 release.

