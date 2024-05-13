👍 Nintendo could release a remaster of Breath of the Wild for Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be formally announced at some point between now and March 2025, but what games can we expect to see for the new system?

According to a leaker known as Midori, Nintendo might be preparing to release a remastered version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was a launch title for the original Switch back in 2017.

Nintendo reportedly showed off Breath of the Wild running on Switch 2 hardware during a closed-door event at Gamescom 2023. The game was said to be running at a higher resolution and frame rate than before, but it was suggested it could merely be a tech demo.

However, according to Midori, there is a project at Nintendo with the codename “U-King-O”. Another leaker called Skipper93653 pointed out that the original codename for Breath of the Wild was “U-King” and that Nintendo often adds a suffix to ports and remasters when they release on another system. Ports of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker from Wii U to Switch and 3DS were named “Kinopio”, “Kinopio-S” and “Kinopio-C”, respectively. O is a letter we’ve yet to see, which could signify Nintendo’s next home console.

Nintendo will be looking to port and remaster several of its evergreen titles to the Switch 2, as it had great success bringing overlooked titles from the Wii U to the Switch. Some of the best-selling Switch games released first on Wii U, such as Mario Kart 8.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remaster is likely to include the game’s previously released DLC, and could offer enough technical improvements that fans who loved the game will be tempted to double dip.

Nintendo may also choose to release a paid upgrade, similar to how Sony has done throughout the PS5 generation. It might make more sense for Nintendo to keep selling Breath of the Wild for Switch, especially as the Switch 2 is heavily rumored to be backward compatible with physical and digital titles, and then offer an upgrade fee when the game is played on its new system.

Either way, it’s unlikely that many potential Switch 2 owners would be put off by the possibility of playing one of the best Switch games all over again, with better graphics and perhaps some new features.

The wait for Nintendo’s next home console is sure to get more agonizing in the months to come, but don’t expect to hear any official word from Nintendo during its June event. However, a September reveal could be likely, followed by a March 2025 release date.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.