👍 Your PS5 gameplay could soon help other players

🆕A new feature called Community Game Help will launch this year

💁‍♂️ It’ll take clips of your gameplay and use them to guide other games

👏 You can opt out of the feature but it won’t take any storage space to take part

Sony has announced a new PS5 feature that lets you share your gameplay to help other players who may be stuck or need assistance.

The feature builds upon the PS5’s current Game Help experience, which provides hints, tips and walkthrough videos in certain titles. The new Community Game Help feature will automatically generate gameplay footage of players who opt-in, which will then be shared with fellow gamers.

The new Community Game Help update will essentially provide more guidance for players who may be struggling to find that last collectible to earn a Trophy, or need some help figuring out how to beat the final boss.

If you’d like to contribute to Community Game Help, Go to ‘Captures & Broadcasts’ > ‘Captures’ > ‘Auto Captures’ > ‘Community Game Help’, then select ‘Participate’ to opt into the program. You can also select the monthly capture limit to control how many videos you will allow to be captured from your gameplay per month.

Once you’ve turned Community Game Help on, your PS5 will automatically capture a video when you complete a certain activity in a game. This will then be reviewed by a moderator at PlayStation, and if approved, published as a Game Help hint for players to learn from.

The good news is that your PS5 storage won’t be impacted by this feature, as the clips will be removed as soon as they’re uploaded to Sony’s servers. If your gameplay is published as a Game Help hint, you’ll receive a notification in-game.

Only your gameplay footage will be uploaded, which means it won’t include any images an audio from your PS5 webcam, microphone, or party chat audio. However, depending on the game, your online ID or chat messages if they appear on your game screen.

Community Game Help will become available in select PS5 games later this year, and Sony wants to expand it to “as many titles as possible in the future”. The feature should be useful for those who find themselves heading to YouTube to figure things out, as you’ll be able to do so easily on your console.

Sony launched its Game Help initiative when the PS5 launched in 2020, and it’s been adopted by more titles than many initially expected. While a vast majority of players will never use the feature, it’s great for those who want a quick hint or are new to gaming in general.