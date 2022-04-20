Fewer binge-watchers are hitting ‘continue’ on their Netflix subscription, and we now know the shocking exit rate: 200,000 subscribers stopped paying for the streaming service in the company’s latest quarter, its first subscriber loss in over a decade.

🙅‍♂️ 200,000 subscribers lost in Q1

🤯 2 million more expected to cancel in Q2

⛔ 1st subscriber loss in over a decade

📈 35% drop in its stock price

By the end of the devastating earnings call, the Netflix stock price dropped 25% ($40 billion). It’s now down 35% ($50 billion). Netflix partners and rivals saw losses, too, according to CNBC; Roku, Spotify, Disney, etc.

In two words: it’s bad. In three words: it’s getting worse. Netflix is forecasting a loss of 2 million subscribers (that’s 2,000,000 ready to hit ‘cancel’ on their Netflix accounts).

What’s wrong with Netflix?

🥊 Competition: Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, etc.

😡 Netflix price hike caused outrage among inflation-hit customers (Netflix says, nah, it’s in line with losses from prior price hikes. Sure, Jan. 🙄)

🔑 Password sharing and account stealing rings are a big issue

😷 Pandemic lockdown was when people needed Netflix (and Joe Exotic) most

👎 Content isn’t king: Elon Musk and others blame everything: woke priorities, a lack of exciting original content, loss of Marvel properties – you name it

⬇️ Here’s info on the two BIG Netflix changes coming your way…

picture alliance / Getty Images

Netflix password sharing fees tested