I love the new Motorola RAZR+. I’ve used foldable phones ever since Samsung launched the first Galaxy Fold. I have over 20 foldable devices, and the new Motorola RAZR+ is my new favorite foldable.

There are many reasons to like it; the incredible front display experience, including the fun games and quirky camera features, and the stunning design language that captures the attention in any environment. You can read more in my Moto Razr+ unboxing, but this phone is great for many people.

Yet, at $1,000 before any offers, it’s a very expensive phone.

Unlike Samsung, which funds pre-order trade-in offers and discounts to increase adoption, Motorola is relying on its carrier partners to make the price tag more appealing. We don’t know the offers at other retailers stocking the RAZR+ – such as T-Mobile with its Viva Magenta exclusive and Google Fi –, but AT&T is fast out of the blocks with a great deal.

Most deals require a trade-in or many hoops to jump through to redeem, but this one from AT&T is simple: all customers – new or existing – can grab the new Motorola RAZR+ for $5/m for three years.

That’s a $1,000 phone for just $180 over three years.

Of course, you have to be (or become) an AT&T customer and keep one of their unlimited plans for three years. After bill credits, all you’ll pay is $5 per month. It’s worth noting that you’ll probably lose any remaining bill credits if you choose to leave AT&T before the end of the three-year agreement, but this deal is a no-brainer if you already like AT&T.

To find out more and pre-order, hit up AT&T at the link below!

