(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Motorola is making a big fashion statement with the new Razr lineup. The latest Razr Ultra, Razr Plus, and Razr all come in stylish finishes with unique textures and materials, helping each phone stand out effortlessly from the competiton. It’s the reason why Moto says it’s pulling in so many younger users and even managing to convert some iPhone users who want a phone that’s unique and more expressive.

For this generation, Moto is offering the Razr Ultra in two colorways, the Razr Plus in one stunning finish, and the regular Razr in four finishes. We got to go hands on with all of them to help you decide which is right for you, if you plan on picking one up.

Moto Razr Ultra (2026) colors

Pantone Orient Blue

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Motorola’s flagship color for the Razr Ultra is Orient Blue, a very distinct royal blue that comes with an Alcantara-woven finish on the back. In person, the color looks almost purple due to the way the light hits the aluminum, but it’s certainly blue the moment you pick it up and glance at the fabric on the back. It’s a very bold colorway, one that certainly stands out in a crowd.

Pantone Cocoa

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

For those who want something a bit more toned-down but still eye-catching, the Razr Ultra also comes in Cocoa. It’s similar to the Mountain Trail finish that the previous Razr Ultra came in with its wooden veneer finish, except it’s much darker and richer. I like both finishes equally after holding them side-by-side, and compared to Orient Blue, it’s the one to get if you want something lowkey.

Moto Razr Plus (2026) colors

Pantone Mountain View

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

This is my favorite finish that Motorola has ever released. It’s the only color that the Razr Plus comes in, and that’s fine by me. A rich, deep, earthy green is met by a woven-inspired jacquard finish on the backplate for a subtle-yet-unique uniform. It’s hard to ace a shade of green on a piece of technology (believe me, I’ve seen a lot), but Motorola somehow pulled it off here.

Moto Razr (2026) colors

Pantone Hematite

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Hematite is the closest you’ll come to something “dull” or “neutral” in the Razr lineup this year, yet it refuses to be either of those things. On the Razr, it has a darker shade of silver than we’re used to seeing on most phones. It almost reminds of the Natural Titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro, except made of woven fabric instead of raw materials. It’s a good-looking finish, one that feels unique and yet familiar at the same time.

Pantone Violet Ice

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

For fans of pink tech and strawberry ice cream, this is the finish for you. Violet Ice leans into faux leather for its appearance and feel, with a rippled texture that looks like untouched hand-dipped ice cream. The gentle pink hues compliment the color-matched aluminum well, and the aesthetic is one that’s dying to be featured in your next TikTok.

Pantone Sporting Green

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

This flashy, race track-ready finish will resonate well with any fan of sports or bright hues. Sporting Green looks like it’s glowing in the dimmest of settings, thanks to its faux leather back that’s color-matched perfectly to the aluminum for a vibrant, eye-catching aesthetic. The green itself isn’t offensive or too aggressive; instead, it looks like it just needs the right outfit to pair with. I like it a lot, although I’m a real stickler for the earthier tones that Mountain View affords me.

Pantone Bright White in Acetate

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Nine out of 10 dentists recommend Bright White in Acetate. The first thing I thought of when I saw this Razr finish was toothpaste, if only for the fragmented white and silver reflections scattered across the back. It’s a very bold color and a unique way to do a traditionally-boring white phone. If you want a color that feels fresh and new but classic at the same time, this is the one for you.

Which Motorola Razr color are you choosing?

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

With seven very unique finishes available, there’s a Razr aesthetic for just about everyone. Let us know in the comments which color you plan to pick up.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.