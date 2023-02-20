(Credit: Microsoft Teams)

Microsoft is gearing up to launch a new version of its workspace chat app Microsoft Teams that’s been rebuilt from the ground up with new features and improved performance.

As The Verge reports, citing sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, the company intends to roll out a preview of the new-and-improved Microsoft Teams in March. Labeled Microsoft Teams 2.0, the app has been rebuilt to run more efficiently and will apparently use 50% less memory and hog less of your computer’s CPU.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Teams 2.0

🆕 A new version of Microsoft Teams is coming

⚙ Microsoft Teams 2.0 will be more efficient and less memory intensive

📅 Microsoft reportedly plans to roll out the new app next month

⏪ You’ll be able to switch back to the older version if you want

Those improvements will mean it’s less of a drain on your laptop’s battery life and should make Teams’ load times faster. Tools within the app, such as presenting a meeting or sending messages, should also feel more responsive.

Microsoft will reportedly launch the new version of Teams alongside the option to switch back to the older build of the app. That presumably means existing Teams workspaces can shift over to Teams 2.0 with few changes and little disruption.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced Teams Premium, a subscription-based version of the platform that includes several new AI-powered features based on the artificial intelligence language model ChatGPT.

Subscribers can take advantage of an “intelligent recap” feature that automatically compiles meeting notes, tasks and highlights from video calls, as well as generates transcripts. It’s pitched as a time-saving productivity tool that takes over mundane administrative tasks and leaves you with more time to focus.

Microsoft is betting big on AI, recently announcing a revamped Bing powered by ChatGPT. It’s supposed to revolutionize the way we search the internet, serving up concise and bespoke answers to our questions rather than a list of web pages, although its first demo was riddled with inaccuracies.