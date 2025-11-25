💻 A lot of MacBook Airs are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

💰 We’ve seen discounts on models dating all the way back to 2020

✅ Based on the deals we’ve seen, the M4 model is by far the best value

🍎 Here’s why you should only purchase that MacBook Air over all the others

With Black Friday sneaking up on us, many of our readers and those endlessly searching the web for the best deals are interested in a number of gadgets this holiday season. One of the most sought-after is the MacBook Air which, even without Black Friday discounts, remains one of the best value laptops on the market.

This year, Apple released the new MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip and outfitted in a new Sky Blue finish. It immediately grew very popular, and this Black Friday, it’s on sale for the best price we’ve seen all year. Because of how close the price is to other MacBook Air models that are on sale, it’s truly the only one you should consider buying.

Amazon: MacBook Air M4 for $749

Best Buy: MacBook Air M4 for $749

🎅 Why the M4 MacBook Air is the laptop to buy this Black Friday

The latest MacBook Air comes with an M4 chip, which is one of Apple’s latest baseline processors that outperforms any Intel or AMD chip in a similarly priced Windows laptop. It’s loaded into a sleek design that’s lightweight and thin enough to fit effortlessly in your bag. There’s a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that looks gorgeous, a comfortable keyboard, plenty of ports, and all-day battery life to round things off.

The laptop typically starts at $999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage model, but during Black Friday, you can snag it for just $749, saving you $150. That brings the price down to just $150 more than what the M1 MacBook Air will cost you, which still hovers at $599. It’s also just $100 more than the M2 version of the MacBook Air. While that model is still powerful enough for today, its value greatly declines because of how great the M4’s price is.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or have someone on your nice list who needs a new laptop, you can’t go wrong with the M4 MacBook Air. For $749, it’s an absolute steal and is by far the best value on the laptop market this holiday season. The discounted price is available at Amazon and Best Buy, but you’ll want to act fast - we have no idea when stock is going to deplete at any of them.

