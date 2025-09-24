(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Logitech’s new light-powered wireless keyboard might be the first device you’ll never have to plug in to charge.

The new Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 doesn’t have a charging port; instead, it features a photovoltaic cell that absorbs energy from any light for non-stop battery life. Unlike the solar cell you usually see on a 99-cent calculator, this photovoltaic cell can harvest energy from fluorescent lights, LED lights, or even ambient light in addition to the sun. This allows the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ to charge almost continuously as long as any available light is at least 200 lux bright.

Logitech has also made improvements to the Signature Slim Solar+ battery, allowing it to sip power while gently recharging its battery, which is rated to last for 10 years. Heck, Logitech says you can even put its light-powered keyboard into a dark closet or drawer and it’ll still power on four months later. You can also replace the battery yourself down the line with an iFixIt kit that includes a new battery with a plastic casing and spare parts.

Aside from the photovoltaic cell above the function row, the keyboard itself follows a fairly standard keyboard and numpad layout. The only additional key is a new AI shortcut that replaces the right control key. You can use it to summon Microsoft’s Copilot+, Google’s Gemini, or Apple’s Siri, depending on what device you’ve connected the keyboard to. You can also assign this shortcut to call up ChatGPT, Perplexity, or any other AI agent of your choosing.

The Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ can support up to three Bluetooth-connected devices out of the box; however, it doesn’t come with a Logitech Bolt USB transmitter in the box.

You can get this light-powered keyboard for $99 now – it’s almost a steal for how this wireless keyboard promises battery life that lasts 10 years straight.

