📽️ Logitech MX Brio is two times better than Logitech’s original 4K webcam

📈 New 8.5MP sensor with 70% larger pixels

💁🏻 Present your physical desktop with Show Mode

The original Logitech Brio was a legend among webcams as one of the first to be able to record in 4K. Now Logitech is following up on its legacy with a new Logitech MX Brio webcam that promises two-times better image quality.

The Logitech MX Brio features a new 8.5MP sensor with pixels that are 70% larger than Logitech’s previous Brio webcam. On top of that, Logitech has employed some “onboard AI” with facial detection to enhance the picture’s exposure, white balance, and focus.

Logitech MX Brio (left) vs Logitech Brio (right)

You can also use the 4K webcam to present what’s on your physical desktop by tilting the camera down. In this position, the webcam will automatically switch to show mode, which flips the orientation of your recording. The Logitech MX Brio also comes with a new physical privacy shutter you can close by twisting the ring in front of the lens.

The Logitech MX Brio plugs into Logitech’s Options Plus or G Hub software. From either application, you can fully adjust all picture options like white balance, color temperature, shutter speed, field of view, ISO sensitivity, and more — it’s all pretty comprehensive.

Best Buy Logitech MX Brio Deal

The Logitech MX Brio also supports an auto-framing feature that acts like Center Stage on FaceTime calls, but you’ll need to download a separate Logi Tune app. Unfortunately, the new MX Brio doesn’t support Windows Hello face-scanning login like its predecessor.

The Logitech MX Brio is available now for $199 from Best Buy and Logitech with more online retailers to follow soon.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.