The Logitech Mevo Core is a $999 camera that wants to revolutionize live streaming the same way RED changed cinema cameras.

Speaking of streaming, you can connect up to multiple cameras together – there’s no official limit on how many cameras can be paired together – with the Mevo Multicam app over Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. From the app, you can set up multiple cameras to switch between different angles and/or hosts. The Mevo Multicam app also lets you adjust focus on the fly and Logitech tells us it plans on enabling electronic zoom control with future updates.

On top of having three Logitech Mevo Core cameras recording on just one set, you could have multiple cameras at different locations all remotely recording into one livestream or recording. This could make recording videos and video podcasts remotely much, much easier.

The Mevo Multicam app works the same way OSD does, except you can be in a completely different city or even country, instead of the same room. This also simplifies changing cameras and multi-camera feeds into a touchscreen interface anyone can use.

The Mevo Core also works as a plain old webcam

It operates completely wirelessly thanks to the Mevo Core replaceable battery packs, which should last for up to six hours. Of course, you can also use the Mevo Core in a traditional camera setup like transferring footage to a separate recording device through HDMI Out. Or you could just use it as a webcam by connecting it over USB. Additionally, it also has a 3.5mm audio input jack and a microSD slot for recording locally.

You can also outfit the Logitech Mevo Core with multiple accessories such as lights and microphones thanks to its built-in cold shoe and it has four 1/4-20 mounts on each side.

There could be an infinite number of ways to rig up the Mevo Core

With six hours of completely wireless live streaming and so many ports, you could rig up this very extensible camera to live stream on the move with a shoulder rig or gimbal for example.

The Logitech Mevo Core is available now for $999 for just the camera body on its own. Logitech also plans to create kits that package a Mevo Core camera with a micro-four-thirds lens in the near future.

